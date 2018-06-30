Rahul Gandhi: ‘Brutal rape of 8-year-old in Mandsaur is sickening, must protect our children’

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Mandsaur gang rape case. (File) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Mandsaur gang rape case. (File)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed his anguish at the gang rape of an 8-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district and urged that the nation must come together to protect its children even as he hoped that the attackers are brought to speedy justice.

In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped, and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me. As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the rape case has come as a shock for everyone and people who commit such ‘heinous’ crimes should be hanged. “The rape case that happened in Mandsaur has shocked everyone. We all want that people who did such heinous crime should be hanged to death. Human rights are for humans, not for the devils. This case should be resolved through fast track,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the child was allegedly lured by the accused as she was waiting for her father after school, she was gang raped and her throat was slit.

Read | Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old fights for life after gangrape, protests spread across Mandsaur

The police had arrested Irfan, 20, a day after the incident and a case of rape, abduction under the POCSO Act has been registered against him, he has been remanded to police custody for five days. The second accused in the case Asif (24) was arrested from Mandsaur on Friday, Mandsaur SP Manoj Singh told The Indian Express. The police will seek his remand on Saturday. Singh also said that since the victim is presently not in a position to record her statement a challan will be filed after she has spoken to the police.

The doctors treating the victim at the Indore hospital on Friday said she had been severely assaulted and they had to perform two surgeries on her. According to doctors, her condition was improving but she was still suffering from mental trauma.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus in Assembly over Mandsaur deaths

The incident sparked protests in Mandsaur and nearby areas of Pipliyamandi, Garoth, Naryanpura, Jaora, Indore, Dewas and Agar-Malwa demanding capital punishment for the accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd