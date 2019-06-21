Yoga will help those with ‘kiddish temperament’ in Parliament: Ram Madhav’s jibe at Rahul

Taking a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for browsing his mobile phone during the President’s address, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said there were ‘kids’ in Parliament and yoga will help those with ‘kiddish temperament’.

“In the classroom, it might get difficult to focus on what the teacher is teaching. It’s difficult to focus on our textbooks during an examination. We fall asleep. But don’t worry. There are kids in schools, there are kids in Parliament also,” Madhav said while inaugurating a programme organised by the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

On Thursday, Gandhi kicked up a row after he was seen scrolling through his mobile phone during President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the first joint sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha.

He added, “They can’t even focus on the speech by our President. They have to go through their mobile phones, check their messages, or play video games. This kiddish temperament of an unstable mind, if this needs to be controlled, you need yoga.”

However, defending their leader, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said, “He was listening to whatever was necessary. There were queries, certain difficult Hindi words which weren’t heard properly. That’s nothing disrespectful.”

Besides this, the BJP leader also spoke on the Sabarimala temple row, which witnessed massive protests following the Kerala government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Some people think that “every tradition in this country is to be dismissed or hated. Whether it is Sabarimala tradition or yoga. Because it is Indian. Because this is based on the ancient wisdom of this country, they hate it”, he said.

“They just want to destroy it, They do not realise that this tradition, this culture, this value system is what is going to ultimately save the world and take it on the path of peace, prosperity and development. They are out to destroy these traditions. We need to teach yoga to them also,” he added.