‘80% Indians non-vegetarian’: Rahul Gandhi’s BRICS dinner remark

A day after an all-vegetarian meal was served at the BRICS Summit dinner in New Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to set the record straight: “80 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian,” he wrote on his social media handles, calling Indian non-vegetarian food “delicious”.

“For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature,” Gandhi wrote in a post on his social media handles. He also shared a picture of chole bhature on a dining table.

For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature. pic.twitter.com/8f6ziKjLan — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for BRICS leaders and delegates at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

What was BRICS dinner menu

The BRICS dinner began with khandvi mille, a steamed gram-flour roll, and khumb galouti, mushroom kebabs with mint pearls.

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The main course included paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik (Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus) and carrot bean poriyal. The menu also featured thakkali belle saaru, a light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita and assorted Indian breads.

Dessert included Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.

The dinner also featured a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes, drawn largely from India and other BRICS member countries.

At the BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to enhance resilience among BRICS nations during his closing remarks at the summit, and warned that the weaponisation of critical minerals could create hurdles for common growth.

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“The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can hinder our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology,” PM Modi said at the BRICS session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.