Rahul Gandhi gets privilege notice over his ‘grave allegations’ against Amit Shah

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been served a breach of privilege notice for allegedly using “unparliamentary and derogatory language” and for levelling “grave allegations” against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is learnt.
The senior Congress leader is learnt to have been asked to furnish his reply by August 28 for consideration by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after he received two notices in this regard from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Whip Sanjay Jaiswal and party MP Anurag Thakur.
Thakur is said to have given a notice of “question of breach of privilege” and “contempt of the House” on July 30, accusing Gandhi of “using unparliamentary and derogatory language and for levelling grave allegations against” Shah without adequate advance notice under Rule 353 during the debate on Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Jaiswal, in a letter on July 29, is learnt to have asked Birla to take cognisance of the alleged use of “unparliamentary expressions” by Gandhi during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and to take appropriate action under the Rules of Procedure.
Jaiswal is said to have submitted that while strong criticism of government policy is a legitimate and essential feature of parliamentary democracy, personal attacks and the use of language that is insulting, defamatory or otherwise unparliamentary cannot be permitted within the proceedings of the House of the People.
It is learnt that Jaiswal has also asked the Chair to appropriately caution and warn Gandhi to maintain the standards of dignity, restraint and decorum expected of a member of Parliament. It is also learnt that he has sought further action under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha and established parliamentary practices.