Rahul Gandhi gets privilege notice over his ‘grave allegations’ against Amit Shah

While Thakur accused Gandhi of “using unparliamentary and derogatory language and for levelling grave allegations against” Shah, Jaiswal has asked Speaker Birla to take cognisance of the alleged use of “unparliamentary expressions” by the Congress leader. (Source: Sansad TV/screengrab)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been served a breach of privilege notice for allegedly using “unparliamentary and derogatory language” and for levelling “grave allegations” against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is learnt.

The senior Congress leader is learnt to have been asked to furnish his reply by August 28 for consideration by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after he received two notices in this regard from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Whip Sanjay Jaiswal and party MP Anurag Thakur.

Thakur is said to have given a notice of “question of breach of privilege” and “contempt of the House” on July 30, accusing Gandhi of “using unparliamentary and derogatory language and for levelling grave allegations against” Shah without adequate advance notice under Rule 353 during the debate on Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.