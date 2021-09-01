India against BJP loot: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over rise in prices of LPG

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday hit out at the Modi government over the hike in price of domestic cooking gas cylinders.

According to news agency ANI, petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, for the second time in two weeks. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 75. New rates will be effective from today. Following the hike, a non-subsidised domestic 14.2-kg cylinder will be priced at Rs 884.50, while the 19-kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi, with the hashtag ‘India against BJP loot’, Gandhi stated, “The one who is forcing the public to sleep empty stomach is himself sleeping under the shadow of friends….but the country is uniting against the injustice.”

According to the table of gas prices over the past months, shared by the Congress leader, the price of cylinder in Delhi was at Rs 694 in January, which has now seen a hike of nearly Rs 190 in eight months. The price of the LPG cylinder has crossed Rs 900 for Kolkata and Chennai.

On August 18, the price of domestic cooking gas LPG was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder, the second straight month of increase in rates. Earlier, rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1.