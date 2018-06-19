Rahul Gandhi turns 48: PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee extend birthday wishes to Congress chief

Rahul Gandhi turns 48 today Rahul Gandhi turns 48 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. “Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi turns 48 today and this is his first birthday since he took over the reins of the Congress party from his mother Sonia Gandhi. He has been elected at a time when the Congress is at its weakest, electorally and politically, in its 133-year history. Gandhi who joined active politics in 2004 is perceived as one of the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidates in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election. Gandhi himself has said that if the Congress emerges as the single-largest party in the polls, he would be willing to take charge.

Warmest Birthday greetings to Congress President @RahulGandhi from everyone in the Congress family.🎈 🎊 pic.twitter.com/9398ZU2xqL — Congress (@INCIndia) June 19, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended greetings to the Gandhi scion on Twitter. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Twitter congratulated Gandhi for his “exemplary leadership.” “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @RahulGandhi Ji. You have exhibited remarkable vision and exemplary leadership. On your birthday, I wish you peace, good health, success and happiness. Congratulations and #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi,” he wrote on Twitter.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @RahulGandhi — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 19, 2018

The Congress chief is expected to celebrate his birthday in New Delhi with family and friends.

