‘BJP is turning police into weapons to evade accountability’: Rahul Gandhi on Bihar stir

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government in Bihar over the student protests in the state, and accused the government of weaponising the police to evade accountability.
Students and job aspirants in Bihar are protesting at Gardanibagh over recruitment examinations and government jobs. The protesters’ demands include a proposed fourth Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), including a single-stage PT-mains examination, removal of negative marking, and 100% domicile-based recruitment.
Gandhi said the students in Bihar have a very straightforward question: “Why are there irregularities in recruitment exams? Why no action on allegations of paper leaks? And how long will this tampering with the future of the youth continue?” he said in a post on X.
“The controversy over BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) exams is not of today. Students have been on the streets for a long time over the recruitment process, exam pattern, delays, and transparency. But instead of answering (them), what is the government doing? It’s wielding batons and water cannons. It’s taking students into custody,” Gandhi said.
In Siwan, there was even firing on protesters with an AK-47, he said.
“This is not just a question of police action; this is a question of the mindset of the BJP government, which has no answers. That is why it is turning the police into a weapon to evade accountability,” Gandhi added, in a post on X in Hindi.
“You can’t snatch away someone’s future by instilling fear. The students of Bihar will keep asking questions. And now, it’s not just answers they want; they demand accountability,” Gandhi said.
Fresh tensions had broken out in Patna on Tuesday (August 25) as hundreds of protesters marched from Gandhi Maidan towards Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s residence, breaking through barricades and clashing with security personnel at Dak Bungalow Chowk.