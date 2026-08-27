‘BJP is turning police into weapons to evade accountability’: Rahul Gandhi on Bihar stir

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government in Bihar over the student protests in the state, and accused the government of weaponising the police to evade accountability.

Students and job aspirants in Bihar are protesting at Gardanibagh over recruitment examinations and government jobs. The protesters’ demands include a proposed fourth Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), including a single-stage PT-mains examination, removal of negative marking, and 100% domicile-based recruitment.

Gandhi said the students in Bihar have a very straightforward question: “Why are there irregularities in recruitment exams? Why no action on allegations of paper leaks? And how long will this tampering with the future of the youth continue?” he said in a post on X.