A twirl of moustache and fist-pumps: Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Olympic medallist boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh joined his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh Friday, with Rahul Gandhi tweeting a photo of them twirling their moustaches.

Gandhi, who is the face of the Yatra, wrote a small couplet in Hindi which drew attention to their strength and determination.

Earlier, Singh had also tweeted about joining the Yatra, after being “inspired by Rahul ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji”.

On Thursday, Priyanka had joined the Yatra for the first time, along with her husband Robert Vadra and their son Raihan

Singh, who became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal with his bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, joined Congress in 2019 just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He has also won silver and bronze medals in various Commonwealth Games.