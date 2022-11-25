scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

A twirl of moustache and fist-pumps: Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Vijender Singh, who became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal with his bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, joined Congress in 2019 just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

rahul gandhiRahul Gandhi and Vijender Singh. (Photo: Rahul Gandhi/ Twitter)

Olympic medallist boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh joined his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh Friday, with Rahul Gandhi tweeting a photo of them twirling their moustaches.

Gandhi, who is the face of the Yatra, wrote a small couplet in Hindi which drew attention to their strength and determination.

Earlier, Singh had also tweeted about joining the Yatra, after being “inspired by Rahul ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji”.

On Thursday, Priyanka had joined the Yatra for the first time, along with her husband Robert Vadra and their son Raihan

Singh, who became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal with his bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, joined Congress in 2019 just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He has also won silver and bronze medals in various Commonwealth Games.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 07:36:59 pm
Next Story

Top Pak general seeks early retirement after appointment of Gen Munir as Army chief: Report

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close