Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul to enter Punjab today, to walk through state for next 8 days

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab Tuesday through the Shambhu border, and will stay in the state for the next eight days. The Yatra will commence from Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday and is scheduled to reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 via Pathankot.

In the interim, it will also pass through an area in Himachal Pradesh from Mukerian on January 18. The yatris will spend the night in Himachal Pradesh. There will be no yatra on January 13, on account of the Lohri festival.

On Monday, as the yatra entered Haryana, the march witnessed an all-women walk with Rahul. The Congress also shared a video where Rahul can be seen walking with his women supporters. This is, however, not the first time that the Yatra is celebrating an all-women day. Earlier in December, when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi, on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.