Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul to enter Punjab today, to walk through state for next 8 days

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates, January 10, 2023: The Yatra today began from Haryana's Shahpur, Ambala Cantt. Rahul Gandhi will visit the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at 6 am tomorrow before starting the yatra.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 10, 2023 09:25 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rahul Gandhi News | Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Today: On Monday, as the yatra entered Haryana, the march witnessed an all-women walk with Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab Tuesday through the Shambhu border, and will stay in the state for the next eight days. The Yatra will commence from Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday and is scheduled to reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 via Pathankot.

In the interim, it will also pass through an area in Himachal Pradesh from Mukerian on January 18. The yatris will spend the night in Himachal Pradesh. There will be no yatra on January 13, on account of the Lohri festival.

On Monday, as the yatra entered Haryana, the march witnessed an all-women walk with Rahul. The Congress also shared a video where Rahul can be seen walking with his women supporters. This is, however, not the first time that the Yatra is celebrating an all-women day. Earlier in December, when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi, on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

Live Blog

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Gen Deepak Kapoor to Swara Bhasker: Congress’ fellow travellers in Rahul Yatra; Follow for all live updates.

A supporter with a haircut depicting the Congress party logo holds the Indian flag during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Panipat. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Sunday that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him has received an overwhelming response everywhere in the country, asserting that the foot march is against hatred and fear being spread in society as well as against unemployment and inflation. He was addressing the media in Samana near Kurukshetra in Haryana. Amid the severe cold and foggy weather conditions, Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumed Sunday morning from Dodwa in Karnal’s Nilokheri region as part of its Haryana leg. Senior party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja are part of the yatra as it passes through Haryana.

In Karnal, the home district of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gandhi met protesting farmers, who have been demanding a higher state assured price for sugarcane, at Bastara toll plaza. He assured them of better prices when Congress is voted to power. Bastara toll plaza is the same place where Haryana Police had cane charged farmers on August 28 last year when they were heading towards a state-level meeting of the BJP in Karnal.

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 next year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at him, questioning his credentials for making such an announcement. He said Shah’s job was to ensure security of the country but he was instead talking about the temple.

Addressing a rally in Panipat, Haryana, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached, Kharge accused the BJP government of not fulfilling their promise of creating jobs.

“Now, what are they doing? There are elections in Tripura. (Amit) Shah goes there and says Ram Temple is being constructed and its inauguration is on (January) 1st. ….Everybody has faith in God… but why are you announcing it… that too during elections?” he said.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 09:25 IST
