‘Just a loving person who is intelligent’: Rahul Gandhi speaks about his ideal life partner, marriage plans

Not often is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Jammu and Kashmir leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, asked about his marriage plans, but when he was during a recent interview, he was well prepared with his answer.

During a candid chat with YouTuber Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales, the senior Congress leader said that he will get married when the right girl comes along and that his checklist just includes “ a loving person who is intelligent”. “When the right girl comes along, I’ll get married. I think that my bar is very high when it comes to marriages as my parents had a really lovely marriage,” he added.

Discussing about his food habits, the Congress leader said that he was not a fussy eater but does not like to eat “kathal” (jackfruit) and “matar” (peas).

Rahul said that he “tends to be non-vegetarian” mostly, and regards Moti Mahal in Delhi as one of his favourite places to eat, among others like Swagath and Sarvana Bhawan.

He added that he follows a pretty strict diet when home and that they have ‘desi’ food for lunch and mostly continental for dinner. Speaking about his culinary experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said that eating food in Telangana was a bit of a struggle for him as he doesn’t eat very spicy stuff.

The senior legislator also said that his interests included scuba diving, cycling, backpacking and martial arts. “I used to go with my friends for long-distance cycling. Back in Europe, I have cycled across Italy,” he said, while adding that he was also a black belt in Japanese martial art “Aikido” and used to box in college as well.

Talking about his first paycheck, Rahul said that he had earned about 3,000 pounds for working at a strategy consulting company in London when he was 24 or 25 years old.