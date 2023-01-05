scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023
Live now

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Ailum on last day in Uttar Pradesh

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates, January 05, 2023: Rahul Gandhi will walk through Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, before entering Haryana this evening from Sanoli police station near the border.

By: Express Web Desk
Lucknow, New Delhi | Updated: January 5, 2023 9:02:57 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Uttar Pradesh's Baraut, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates (January 5, 2023): Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed early Thursday morning from Ailum village in Uttar Pradesh. As per the schedule, Rahul will walk through Shamli district in western UP, before entering Haryana this evening from Sanoli police station near the border.

Amid raging talks about Rahul wearing a T-shirt in the winter, the Congress leader Wednesday said the media was highlighting his attire but “taking no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes”. He said the purpose of his Yatra was to remove fear from the people’s minds and highlight issues like price rise and unemployment, news agency PTI reported. From Haryana, the Yatra will weave through Punjab from January 11 to 20, with a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. It will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on January 20, and conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, will launch a padayatra in Bihar today. The state-wide 1,200-km-long foot march, beginning in Banka, will cover 17 districts, before concluding in Gaya. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said his JD(U) would not participate in the Congress’s padayatra. The two parties are allies in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in the state.

Live Blog

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra to conclude its UP leg today, enter Haryana this evening; Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to launch padayatra in Bihar. Follow the latest news and updates here

09:02 (IST)05 Jan 2023
From Anaj Mandis to villages, rally to night halts: Rahul Yatra eyes farmer outreach in Haryana

From stopping for lunch and holding a public rally to making a night halt in Anaj Mandis (grain markets) and villages. The second leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will see him traverse farm belts, which the Congress hopes will strike a chord with the farmers in the state.

Since coming out in support of the farmers’ year-long agitation against the now-repealed three controversial central agriculture laws during 2020-21, the Haryana Congress has been seeking to champion the farmers’ cause aggressively. During the recently-concluded winter session of the Haryana Assembly, the Leader of Opposition from the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, strongly raised various issues relating to farmers in the House.

On December 28, the last day of the winter session, the Congress legislators, led by Hooda, staged a walkout from the House over their demand for an increase in sugarcane prices for farmers even as Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar formed a panel on fixing prices. Currently, the farmers in Haryana are getting Rs 362 per quintal for sugarcane, while it is Rs 380 for their Punjab counterparts.

Varinder Bhatia writes

08:31 (IST)05 Jan 2023
Watch | Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ailum

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed early Thursday morning from Ailum village in Uttar Pradesh. 

Ram temple, Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress, congress yatra, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs Ghaziabad: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ghaziabad, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. (PTI Photo)

Two Ram temple trustees back Rahul yatra, Yogi questions its intent

A day after Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das “blessed” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, more voices from Ayodhya – from VHP’s Champat Rai to the Hanuman Garhi mahant to Ram temple trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri – backed “the cause of uniting the country” with Rai pointing out that none, be it the RSS or the Prime Minister, has criticised the Yatra.

In Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, responding to a query on the Yatra making its way through UP, said everyone has the freedom to conduct programmes and “we have to respect the feelings of people”.

“The question is what is their intention and ambition. If you are talking of connecting, then it should reflect through work and statements. For the BJP, as the Prime Minister says, the nation comes first and we keep the country above the party. But for many people, the party is above the country. If you look at the incident of Tawang and some other issues, the kind of statements that were made, I think the statements were not to connect the country but to increase the divide and to encourage the enemies. We should avoid doing that,” he said.

RLD joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, steps away from Opposition, ally SP ranks on march

After the National Conference, whose supremo Farooq Abdullah joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Wednesday became the second Opposition party to join Rahul Gandhi’s march.

Other non-BJP parties in Uttar Pradesh to whom the Congress had reached out had welcomed Rahul’s initiative but decided to stay away, including RLD ally Samajwadi Party.

On Wednesday, the RLD top leadership welcomed the Congress leader as his Yatra entered Baghpat, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary’s home district. They will also be present during the Yatra’s Shamli stretch on Thursday, after which the march will cross over into Haryana.

Over its three days in the state, the Rahul Yatra is confined to west UP, which is the RLD’s stronghold.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 08:29 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close