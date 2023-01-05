Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Ailum on last day in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates (January 5, 2023): Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed early Thursday morning from Ailum village in Uttar Pradesh. As per the schedule, Rahul will walk through Shamli district in western UP, before entering Haryana this evening from Sanoli police station near the border.
Amid raging talks about Rahul wearing a T-shirt in the winter, the Congress leader Wednesday said the media was highlighting his attire but “taking no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes”. He said the purpose of his Yatra was to remove fear from the people’s minds and highlight issues like price rise and unemployment, news agency PTI reported. From Haryana, the Yatra will weave through Punjab from January 11 to 20, with a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. It will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on January 20, and conclude in Srinagar on January 30.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, will launch a padayatra in Bihar today. The state-wide 1,200-km-long foot march, beginning in Banka, will cover 17 districts, before concluding in Gaya. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said his JD(U) would not participate in the Congress’s padayatra. The two parties are allies in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in the state.
From stopping for lunch and holding a public rally to making a night halt in Anaj Mandis (grain markets) and villages. The second leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will see him traverse farm belts, which the Congress hopes will strike a chord with the farmers in the state.
Since coming out in support of the farmers’ year-long agitation against the now-repealed three controversial central agriculture laws during 2020-21, the Haryana Congress has been seeking to champion the farmers’ cause aggressively. During the recently-concluded winter session of the Haryana Assembly, the Leader of Opposition from the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, strongly raised various issues relating to farmers in the House.
On December 28, the last day of the winter session, the Congress legislators, led by Hooda, staged a walkout from the House over their demand for an increase in sugarcane prices for farmers even as Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar formed a panel on fixing prices. Currently, the farmers in Haryana are getting Rs 362 per quintal for sugarcane, while it is Rs 380 for their Punjab counterparts.
