Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes after 9-day break, to enter Uttar Pradesh today

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. Rahul is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh by this evening, before heading to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh. Party sources told The Indian Express the Yatra will pass through parts of Himachal along the border it shares with Punjab on January 19 — the route was decided after the Congress won the recently-held Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
The national flag will be hoisted at 8.30 am, after which the Yatra will resume from Delhi’s Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmiri Gate at around 10 am. It is expected to enter UP by noon, and will be in the state for three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The Yatra will be in Punjab from January 11 to 20, with a day in Himachal on January 19, before entering Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.
In other news, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday thanked Rahul for his invite to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. While Akhilesh is unlikely to join the Yatra due to other party events, there is no information on Mayawati joining the Yatra yet.
Here is the yatra's schedule for the day.
How many times was a child called near Congress leader Rahul Gandhi? How many times did he walk ahead to talk with unknown persons during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national Capital last week? – These are some of the key instances given by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora’s office to all DCPs before asking to submit their observations on security violations during the Delhi leg of the yatra, especially those by Gandhi and Congress party workers.
Rahul Gandhi enjoys Z-plus category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and at public interface events, the security unit makes one D-circle for the protectee. Security personnel never allow anyone to enter the D-circle. On December 28, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging significant security breaches in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national Capital and blamed the Delhi Police for failing “to maintain a perimeter around Gandhi”. Read more.
With the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra set to start Tuesday, the Ghaziabad Police have announced a set of traffic diversions and restrictions. They are as follows:
All traffic will be barred between the Ghaziabad-Delhi border at Loni and the Ghaziabad-Baghpat border at Mandola. Know more here.
In an interaction with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while referring to China said that when the ‘economy doesn’t work and there is joblessness and internal fighting, then opponents can take advantage of the situation.’
