Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes after 9-day break, to enter Uttar Pradesh today

The Yatra resumes from Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi after a flag hoisting at 8 30 AM, and will enter Uttar Pradesh by the end of the day. (File/PTI)

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. Rahul is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh by this evening, before heading to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh. Party sources told The Indian Express the Yatra will pass through parts of Himachal along the border it shares with Punjab on January 19 — the route was decided after the Congress won the recently-held Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The national flag will be hoisted at 8.30 am, after which the Yatra will resume from Delhi’s Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmiri Gate at around 10 am. It is expected to enter UP by noon, and will be in the state for three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The Yatra will be in Punjab from January 11 to 20, with a day in Himachal on January 19, before entering Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.

In other news, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday thanked Rahul for his invite to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. While Akhilesh is unlikely to join the Yatra due to other party events, there is no information on Mayawati joining the Yatra yet.