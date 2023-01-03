scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023
Live now

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes after 9-day break, to enter Uttar Pradesh today

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates, January 03, 2023: Rahul Gandhi is expected to reach Uttar Pradesh by this evening, before heading to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2023 8:49:47 am
Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, RG yatra, Rahul Gandhi in DelhiThe Yatra resumes from Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi after a flag hoisting at 8 30 AM, and will enter Uttar Pradesh by the end of the day. (File/PTI)

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Delhi on Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. Rahul is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh by this evening, before heading to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh. Party sources told The Indian Express the Yatra will pass through parts of Himachal along the border it shares with Punjab on January 19 — the route was decided after the Congress won the recently-held Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The national flag will be hoisted at 8.30 am, after which the Yatra will resume from Delhi’s Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmiri Gate at around 10 am. It is expected to enter UP by noon, and will be in the state for three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. The Yatra will be in Punjab from January 11 to 20, with a day in Himachal on January 19, before entering Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.

In other news, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday thanked Rahul for his invite to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. While Akhilesh is unlikely to join the Yatra due to other party events, there is no information on Mayawati joining the Yatra yet.

Live Blog

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to walk into Uttar Pradesh from Delhi before heading to Jammu and Kashmir via Himachal Pradesh and Punjab; Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati thank Gandhi for his invite to participate. Follow latest news and updates below.

08:49 (IST)03 Jan 2023
Delhi to Uttar Pradesh: Yatra's schedule today

Here is the yatra's schedule for the day. 

08:22 (IST)03 Jan 2023
Under fire for Rahul Gandhi security, Delhi Police takes stock: ‘How many times did he flout security norms?’

How many times was a child called near Congress leader Rahul Gandhi? How many times did he walk ahead to talk with unknown persons during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national Capital last week? – These are some of the key instances given by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora’s office to all DCPs before asking to submit their observations on security violations during the Delhi leg of the yatra, especially those by Gandhi and Congress party workers.

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Z-plus category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and at public interface events, the security unit makes one D-circle for the protectee. Security personnel never allow anyone to enter the D-circle. On December 28, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging significant security breaches in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national Capital and blamed the Delhi Police for failing “to maintain a perimeter around Gandhi”. Read more.

08:20 (IST)03 Jan 2023
UP leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra begins today: Here is the traffic advisory

With the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra set to start Tuesday, the Ghaziabad Police have announced a set of traffic diversions and restrictions. They are as follows:

All traffic will be barred between the Ghaziabad-Delhi border at Loni and the Ghaziabad-Baghpat border at Mandola. Know more here.

08:19 (IST)03 Jan 2023
Rahul Gandhi On China “Border Problems Linked To What’s Happening Within India”

In an interaction with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while referring to China said that when the ‘economy doesn’t work and there is joblessness and internal fighting, then opponents can take advantage of the situation.’ 

08:17 (IST)03 Jan 2023
Good morning! Welcome to today's blog.

Good morning. Welcome to today's Bharat Jodo Yatra blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from the yatra that will resume today after a 9-day Christmas and New Year break. Stay tuned. 

A throwback to the 150th day of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh where Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in a visibly jovial mood, walked along with a dog during the yatra. (Photo Source: Twitter/ Congress)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a forceful outreach to Opposition parties, urging them to come together to present an “alternative vision” to the BJP, and saying it was up to the Congress to ensure that they feel “comfortable” and “respected”. At the same time, Rahul said, only the Congress can provide a “central ideological framework and structure” against the BJP and that regional parties have a space in their respective states.

Rahul, who has been on a Bharat Jodo Yatra for the past 100-plus days, also claimed a “massive undercurrent” against the BJP. However, he said, merely going to the people seeking votes would not be enough. The BJP could be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said, if the Opposition could “coordinate properly” and go to the people with an “alternative vision”

Meanwhile, breaking his silence on the controversy over his security detail days after sources in the CRPF claimed that he had violated protocol 113 times over the last two years, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that BJP leaders too had violated protocol but have never received a letter from the security agencies.

He said the government wants him to undertake the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a bulletproof vehicle, which is not acceptable to him.

In Political Pulse |In letter to Amit Shah, Congress alleges ‘security breaches’ in Bharat Jodo Yatra, blames Delhi Police

Gandhi’s comments came days after sources in the CRPF while responding to the Congress’s allegations on his security, said that it had made complete security arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Delhi leg and that Gandhi himself had violated protocol 113 times over the last two years.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 08:08 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close