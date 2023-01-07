Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Karnal’s Gharonda; in Haryana, Rahul targets Agnipath scheme

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates (January 7, 2023): The third day of the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana resumed from Karnal’s Gharonda Saturday morning. As per the schedule, the yatra will pass through Gharonda, Madhuban, and will halt for the day at Uchana in the district.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its policies, including the Agnipath recruitment scheme. A dressing a rally in Panipat on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that BJP calls him ‘anti-Army’ whenever he questions the scheme. He also made note of Haryana topping the CMIE unemployment data recently. “In the 21st century, Haryana is the champion in unemployment, you have left everyone behind,” Gandhi said.
Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7 entered Haryana’s Panipat district on Thursday evening (January 5) from Uttar Pradesh. It will move to its next state Punjab from Haryana on January 10 and will conclude with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30. The march has so far also covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
The third day of the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana resumed from Karnal’s Gharonda Saturday morning. As per the schedule, the yatra will pass through Gharonda, Madhuban, and will halt for the day at Uchana in the district.