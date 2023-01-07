Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Karnal’s Gharonda; in Haryana, Rahul targets Agnipath scheme

Panipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the party President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public rally during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Panipat, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 next year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at him, questioning his credentials for making such an announcement. He said Shah’s job was to ensure security of the country but he was instead talking about the temple.

Addressing a rally in Panipat, Haryana, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached, Kharge accused the BJP government of not fulfilling their promise of creating jobs.

“Now, what are they doing? There are elections in Tripura. (Amit) Shah goes there and says Ram Temple is being constructed and its inauguration is on (January) 1st. ….Everybody has faith in God… but why are you announcing it… that too during elections?” he said.

With its top leadership coming together to lend a shoulder, the Bharat Jodo Yatra drew enthusiastic crowds on its second stretch in Haryana that began on Friday — despite the cold. The Yatra will spend five days in the state, before entering Punjab.

The Congress, which has high hopes from Haryana, the state where it stopped the BJP short of a simple majority in 2019, would have been happy at the frequent talk of “badlaav (change)” along the route – an 18-20 km stretch from Sanoli Khurd village (on the Uttar Pradesh border) till Sanjay Chowk in Panipat on the Karnal-Delhi national highway.

The turnout would also thrill the heart of Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Hooda, the main organiser of the show, along with his aide and PCC president Udai Bhan, and son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda. The crowds will give the veteran another edge over his bitter rivals in the state party. The posters accommodated some of them, including former PCC president Kumari Selja and ex-Cabinet minister Randeep Surjewala.