Saturday, Jan 07, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Karnal’s Gharonda; in Haryana, Rahul targets Agnipath scheme

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates, January 07, 2023: As per the schedule, the yatra will pass through Gharonda, Madhuban, and will halt for the day at Uchana in the district.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2023 10:05:56 am
Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Bhupinder S Hooda during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Panipat, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates (January 7, 2023): The third day of the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana resumed from Karnal’s Gharonda Saturday morning. As per the schedule, the yatra will pass through Gharonda, Madhuban, and will halt for the day at Uchana in the district.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its policies, including the Agnipath recruitment scheme. A dressing a rally in Panipat on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that BJP calls him ‘anti-Army’ whenever he questions the scheme. He also made note of Haryana topping the CMIE unemployment data recently. “In the 21st century, Haryana is the champion in unemployment, you have left everyone behind,” Gandhi said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7 entered Haryana’s Panipat district on Thursday evening (January 5) from Uttar Pradesh.  It will move to its next state Punjab from Haryana on January 10 and will conclude with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30. The march has so far also covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra resumes from Karnal's Gharonda; Rahul Gandhi targets BJP over Agnipath scheme. Follow latest updates here

10:05 (IST)07 Jan 2023
Yatra resumes from Gharonda

Panipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the party President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public rally during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Panipat, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

You are a politician, not a pujari: Mallikarjun Kharge targets Amit Shah

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 next year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at him, questioning his credentials for making such an announcement. He said Shah’s job was to ensure security of the country but he was instead talking about the temple.

Addressing a rally in Panipat, Haryana, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached, Kharge accused the BJP government of not fulfilling their promise of creating jobs.

“Now, what are they doing? There are elections in Tripura. (Amit) Shah goes there and says Ram Temple is being constructed and its inauguration is on (January) 1st. ….Everybody has faith in God… but why are you announcing it… that too during elections?” he said.

Rahul Yatra begins its second Haryana stretch, to good crowds, and talk of ‘badlaav’

With its top leadership coming together to lend a shoulder, the Bharat Jodo Yatra drew enthusiastic crowds on its second stretch in Haryana that began on Friday — despite the cold. The Yatra will spend five days in the state, before entering Punjab.

The Congress, which has high hopes from Haryana, the state where it stopped the BJP short of a simple majority in 2019, would have been happy at the frequent talk of “badlaav (change)” along the route – an 18-20 km stretch from Sanoli Khurd village (on the Uttar Pradesh border) till Sanjay Chowk in Panipat on the Karnal-Delhi national highway.

The turnout would also thrill the heart of Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Hooda, the main organiser of the show, along with his aide and PCC president Udai Bhan, and son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda. The crowds will give the veteran another edge over his bitter rivals in the state party. The posters accommodated some of them, including former PCC president Kumari Selja and ex-Cabinet minister Randeep Surjewala.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 09:47 IST
