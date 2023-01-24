Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra to travel from Jammu to Udhampur today; Digvijaya Singh questions surgical strikes

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Nagrota in Jammu district at around 8 am on Tuesday morning, and it will reach Udhampur by the end of the day. Addressing a gathering at Jammu’s Satwari Chowk Monday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party will put all its might behind restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. “There’s no bigger issue than your statehood. They (Centre) have snatched away your right. Congress party will show full support, it will put all its might behind restoring statehood,” Rahul said. “Jammu and Kashmir, which was earlier run by the local people, is today being run by outsiders,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the same rally, Congress leader Digvijay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of “spreading lies” about surgical strikes by the Indian armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. “They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof. All they do is spread lies,” he said. His comments stoked a major political row, as the BJP hit out at the Congress party and said that the opposition party was blinded by its “hate” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has “insulted” the armed forces.

The Congress party, however, distanced itself from Digvijay Singh’s comments. “The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by the UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.