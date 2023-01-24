Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Yatra to travel from Jammu to Udhampur today; Digvijaya Singh questions surgical strikes

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Nagrota in Jammu district at around 8 am on Tuesday morning, and it will reach Udhampur by the end of the day. Addressing a gathering at Jammu’s Satwari Chowk Monday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party will put all its might behind restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. “There’s no bigger issue than your statehood. They (Centre) have snatched away your right. Congress party will show full support, it will put all its might behind restoring statehood,” Rahul said. “Jammu and Kashmir, which was earlier run by the local people, is today being run by outsiders,” he added.
Meanwhile, at the same rally, Congress leader Digvijay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of “spreading lies” about surgical strikes by the Indian armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. “They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof. All they do is spread lies,” he said. His comments stoked a major political row, as the BJP hit out at the Congress party and said that the opposition party was blinded by its “hate” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has “insulted” the armed forces.
The Congress party, however, distanced itself from Digvijay Singh’s comments. “The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by the UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Not for the first time, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has put his party in a spot of bother by raising doubts about the 2016 surgical strike and drawing a backlash from the BJP that said the Opposition party was blinded by its “hate” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had “insulted” armed forces.
Addressing a rally in Jammu during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the BJP-led Union government talks about the surgical strike conducted across the LoC but has not furnished any proof to back its claim. “They talk about the surgical strike. That we killed so many people. But there is no proof. Keval jhoot ka pulinda se yah raj kar rahe hain (They are peddling a bundle of lies),” he said. (Read More)
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar at the culmination of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on January 30, with all Pradesh Congress Committee offices following suit in solidarity with the Yatra.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories. (Read More)
Not often is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Jammu and Kashmir leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, asked about his marriage plans, but when he was during a recent interview, he was well prepared with his answer.
During a candid chat with YouTuber Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales, the senior Congress leader said that he will get married when the right girl comes along and that his checklist just includes “ a loving person who is intelligent”. “When the right girl comes along, I’ll get married. I think that my bar is very high when it comes to marriages as my parents had a really lovely marriage,” he added.
Discussing about his food habits, the Congress leader said that he was not a fussy eater but does not like to eat “kathal” (jackfruit) and “matar” (peas). (Read More)
Rahul Gandhi, who is in the last leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, recently revealed that when at home, neither does he eat rice nor roti. “When I am at home, I am pretty strict. So, I am careful. I don’t eat all sorts of stuff. I don’t eat carbohydrates — no rice, no roti,” he said, adding that if given a choice, and forced to eat, “I would eat roti probably”.
The Gandhi scion also opened up about the daily menu at home. “Normally in our house, we have desi khaana at lunch and some sort of continental stuff at dinner. I am quite particular. I have a controlled diet. So, mine is pretty boring. I try to avoid too many sweet things,” he said in a conversation with food and travel portal Curly Tales at a campsite in a village in Rajasthan.
Rahul, who uses moveable trucks that turn into air-conditioned bedrooms to move from one city to another, said, “As part of the yatra, I eat everything when outdoors.” (Read More)
'I have got the greatest regard for the Defence Forces,' Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was quoted saying by news agency ANI, on Tueday. He had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of “spreading lies” about surgical strikes by the Indian armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir, in a rally at Jammu’s Satwari Chowk the day before. His comments stoked a major political row, as the BJP hit out at the Congress party and said that the opposition party was blinded by its “hate” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has “insulted” the armed forces.