scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Live now

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Jalandhar, to reach Hoshiarpur today

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: The Yatra was suspended for 30 hours due to the sudden demise of the sitting Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday morning.

By: Express Web Desk
Chandigarh | Updated: January 16, 2023 10:06:39 am
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar on Monday morning. (Express Photo)

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumed the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar on Monday morning. It will pass through Adampur to reach Hoshiarpur by the end of the day. The Yatra was suspended for 30 hours due to the sudden demise of the sitting Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday morning. Gandhi and other Congress party leaders had paid their respects to the late Congress MP during his last rites at his native village Dhaliwal Kadian, on Sunday.

As Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra Sunday noon, he was later joined by Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was gunned down last May. Dressed formally, Singh walked hand in hand with Rahul for a stretch. Both of them could be seen talking. Later, Balkaur Singh also gifted Rahul a portrait of Moosewala. Rahul had visited Balkaur Singh at Moosa village to condole Moosewala’s death last year. Before the end of Sunday’s Bharat yatra, Major General (retired) Sheonan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, also walked with Gandhi in Jalandhar. He wished him good luck for the yatra and said that he will support whatever campaign will be taken out to unite the country.

Also Read |Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images

Meanwhile, with the Punjab leg of the Yatra nearing its end, Rahul Gandhi, on his Facebook post, wrote about his feelings regarding the time he spent in the state. “Even nature’s gifts must be nurtured and worked upon for them to yield benefits. It is the tapasya of the people of Punjab that has turned this land of great opportunity into a land of prosperity, over time. As I walk through this remarkable state, every heart I connect with has a common story to tell, a story of relentless efforts to put at the country’s interests, a story of true love for India,” he said.

Live Blog

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s funeral held with state honours; Rahul Gandhi attends last rites; Rahul Gandhi gets a gift from Sidhu Moosewala’s father; Follow this space to get latest updates

10:06 (IST)16 Jan 2023
Rahul Gandhi gets a gift from Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Rahul Gandhi, who resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra Sunday noon after attending the last rites of late Jalandhar MP Chaudhry Santokh Singh, was later joined by Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was gunned down last May.

Dressed formally, Singh walked hand in hand with Rahul for a stretch. Both of them could be seen talking. Later, Balkaur Singh also gifted Rahul a portrait of Moosewala. Rahul had visited Balkaur Singh at Moosa village to condole Moosewala’s death last year. (Read More)

09:54 (IST)16 Jan 2023
Rahul Gandhi takes to FB, sings praises of people of Punjab

Before the end of Sunday’s Bharat yatra, Major General (retired) Sheonan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, also walked with Rahul Gandhi in Jalandhar.

He wished him good luck for the yatra and said that he will support whatever campaign will be taken out to unite the country. He also gifted his book to Rahul Gandhi and both discussed Bhagat Singh and Pt Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later on Sunday evening, Rahul Gandhi on his Facebook post wrote about his feelings regarding the yatra’s leg in Punjab. He wrote that blessed by five rivers, Punjab is known for its fertile land. “But even nature’s gifts must be nurtured and worked upon for them to yield benefits. It is the tapasya of the people of Punjab that has turned this land of great opportunity into a land of prosperity, over time. Their tapasya has also made the people of Punjab fearless, generous, warm and compassionate. As I walk through this remarkable state, every heart I connect with has a common story to tell, a story of relentless efforts to put at the country’s interests, a story of true love for India, he added. (Read More)

09:50 (IST)16 Jan 2023
Joined Bharat Jodo Yatra for 'united India', shouldn't be seen as leaning towards a 'party': Kamal Haasan

Having recently joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would have walked the streets of the national capital during the Emergency as well if he had that much sense of politics in the 1970s.

Speaking on the concluding day of the sixth Kerala Literature Festival, the actor-turned-politician clarified that one should not mistake his being part of the yatra to leaning towards a "party" as he did that for a "united India".

"...if I had this much sense of politics in the 1970s and there was Emergency, I would have walked the streets of Delhi. Please do not mistake this (my joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra) as my leaning towards a party; This was for a united India," Haasan said. (PTI)

09:33 (IST)16 Jan 2023
In Pics | Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar on Monday morning

09:27 (IST)16 Jan 2023
What Rahul thinks about Punjab as he spends another day in Doaba

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra entered its fifth day in Punjab on Monday. Punjab has three regions, namely, Majha, Malwa and Doaba. It will be Rahul’s third day in the Doaba region.

Today he resumed his yatra from the Kala Bakra village near Bhogpur in Jalandhar district at 7:00 am. The first break will take place at 11:00 am in the village of Kharal Kalan. And from there it will resume at 3:00 pm and proceed towards Tanda Urmur in district Hoshiarpur on the Jalandhar Pathankot National Highway. The yatra will halt at 6:00 pm and the night stay would be at Khudda near Tanda.

Yesterday, Rahul had heaped praises on the people of Punjab on his Facebook handle. Rahul wrote, Blessed by five rivers, Punjab is known for its fertile land. (Read More)

In Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Punjab leg, Rahul Gandhi haunted by shadows of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

As Rahul Gandhi wearing an orange turban paid his obeisance at the Golden Temple on January 10, a day before kicking off the Punjab leg of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, posters appeared on the walls of the Congress Bhawan in Ludhiana questioning the top Congress leader over his party’s role in the country’s Partition in 1947 and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

The handwritten, anonymous posters read: “1947 mein Bharat toda, 1984 mein samaaj…1984 mein Sikh dangon mein sainkdon nirdosh maarey gaye… Rahul Gandhi aur Congress jawaab de… (The country was divided in 1947, society was split in 1984. Hundreds of innocents were killed during 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress must answer.)”

On January 12, when Rahul’s Yatra made its way to Ludhiana, the 1984 riots victims held a protest in Ludhiana, burning effigies and demanding an apology from him over the Sikh massacre, even as they flayed the Congress leadership for not taking action against party leaders like Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath who have faced allegations of their involvement in the riots.

At Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi invokes Guru Nanak, says Ludhiana has potential to compete with China but Centre failed it

Addressing a public meeting at Ludhiana’s Samrala Chowk on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Punjab leg, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked Guru Nanak on Thursday and said that the Sikhism founder had shown the path of love, brotherhood and tolerance not just to the country, but to the entire world.

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Rahul said that it was spreading fear in the country, but there was no place for fear, violence and hatred neither in Punjab nor in the rest of the country.

Accusing Prime Minister Modi of destroying small and medium businesses in the industrial and manufacturing hub Ludhiana with demonetisation and “wrong” GST policies, Gandhi said that Ludhiana had the potential to compete with China but the central government had “failed to support and help the businessmen here”.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 09:24 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close