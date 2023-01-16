Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Jalandhar, to reach Hoshiarpur today

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumed the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar on Monday morning. It will pass through Adampur to reach Hoshiarpur by the end of the day. The Yatra was suspended for 30 hours due to the sudden demise of the sitting Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday morning. Gandhi and other Congress party leaders had paid their respects to the late Congress MP during his last rites at his native village Dhaliwal Kadian, on Sunday.

As Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra Sunday noon, he was later joined by Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was gunned down last May. Dressed formally, Singh walked hand in hand with Rahul for a stretch. Both of them could be seen talking. Later, Balkaur Singh also gifted Rahul a portrait of Moosewala. Rahul had visited Balkaur Singh at Moosa village to condole Moosewala’s death last year. Before the end of Sunday’s Bharat yatra, Major General (retired) Sheonan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, also walked with Gandhi in Jalandhar. He wished him good luck for the yatra and said that he will support whatever campaign will be taken out to unite the country.

Meanwhile, with the Punjab leg of the Yatra nearing its end, Rahul Gandhi, on his Facebook post, wrote about his feelings regarding the time he spent in the state. “Even nature’s gifts must be nurtured and worked upon for them to yield benefits. It is the tapasya of the people of Punjab that has turned this land of great opportunity into a land of prosperity, over time. As I walk through this remarkable state, every heart I connect with has a common story to tell, a story of relentless efforts to put at the country’s interests, a story of true love for India,” he said.