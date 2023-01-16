Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Jalandhar, to reach Hoshiarpur today

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi resumed the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar on Monday morning. It will pass through Adampur to reach Hoshiarpur by the end of the day. The Yatra was suspended for 30 hours due to the sudden demise of the sitting Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday morning. Gandhi and other Congress party leaders had paid their respects to the late Congress MP during his last rites at his native village Dhaliwal Kadian, on Sunday.
As Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra Sunday noon, he was later joined by Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was gunned down last May. Dressed formally, Singh walked hand in hand with Rahul for a stretch. Both of them could be seen talking. Later, Balkaur Singh also gifted Rahul a portrait of Moosewala. Rahul had visited Balkaur Singh at Moosa village to condole Moosewala’s death last year. Before the end of Sunday’s Bharat yatra, Major General (retired) Sheonan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, also walked with Gandhi in Jalandhar. He wished him good luck for the yatra and said that he will support whatever campaign will be taken out to unite the country.
Meanwhile, with the Punjab leg of the Yatra nearing its end, Rahul Gandhi, on his Facebook post, wrote about his feelings regarding the time he spent in the state. “Even nature’s gifts must be nurtured and worked upon for them to yield benefits. It is the tapasya of the people of Punjab that has turned this land of great opportunity into a land of prosperity, over time. As I walk through this remarkable state, every heart I connect with has a common story to tell, a story of relentless efforts to put at the country’s interests, a story of true love for India,” he said.
Having recently joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would have walked the streets of the national capital during the Emergency as well if he had that much sense of politics in the 1970s.
Speaking on the concluding day of the sixth Kerala Literature Festival, the actor-turned-politician clarified that one should not mistake his being part of the yatra to leaning towards a "party" as he did that for a "united India".
"...if I had this much sense of politics in the 1970s and there was Emergency, I would have walked the streets of Delhi. Please do not mistake this (my joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra) as my leaning towards a party; This was for a united India," Haasan said. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra entered its fifth day in Punjab on Monday. Punjab has three regions, namely, Majha, Malwa and Doaba. It will be Rahul’s third day in the Doaba region.
Today he resumed his yatra from the Kala Bakra village near Bhogpur in Jalandhar district at 7:00 am. The first break will take place at 11:00 am in the village of Kharal Kalan. And from there it will resume at 3:00 pm and proceed towards Tanda Urmur in district Hoshiarpur on the Jalandhar Pathankot National Highway. The yatra will halt at 6:00 pm and the night stay would be at Khudda near Tanda.
