scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
Live now

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during the Yatra in Punjab

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Amid the Punjab leg of the Yatra, the state police has issued an alert to field officers about a threat of hand grenade attacks targeting police vehicles.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 14, 2023 09:38 IST
Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in Ludhiana, during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Lok Sabha MP Jaladhar Santosh Singh Chaudhary passed away after suffering a heart attack while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning. He was declared dead by doctors soon after he was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara. After a one-day break, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. Amid the Punjab leg of the Yatra, the state police Friday issued an alert to the field officers about a threat of hand grenade attacks targeting police vehicles. Though it has no mention of Rahul’s Yatra, The Indian Express has learnt that a letter to this effect was shot off to the top field officers by the office of Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Security) on January 11, the first day of eight-day Punjab leg of the Gandhi scion’s yatra in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Congress will hold a follow-up programme to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra‘ from January 26, the party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh informed on Friday. A letter written by Rahul along with a chargesheet against the Narendra Modi government, will be distributed among the people by party leaders in a door-to-door campaign.

As the Yatra reaches its final leg, Congress president Mallikarjun Khrage has written to the heads of 21 like-minded political parties, inviting them to join the concluding function in Srinagar on January 30. The list, according to sources, does not include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) led by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (popularly known as KCR), and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Live Blog

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates:  Channi’s presence, Manpreet Badal’s absence in Bharat Jodo Yatra irks leaders; 21 ‘like-minded’ parties invited for Yatra finale, AAP, KCR, Azad left out

09:34 (IST)14 Jan 2023
Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary being taken to a hospital in an ambulance in Ludhiana
09:31 (IST)14 Jan 2023
Congress Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during the Yatra in Punjab

Lok Sabha MP Jaladhar Santosh Singh Chaudhary passed away after suffering a heart attack while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning. He was declared dead by doctors soon after he was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara.

Day 1 in Punjab: Amid bhangra, Rahul Gandhi’s yatra starts on musical note

Amid Punjabi folk dance bhangra and artists performing atop a number of vehicles in the cavalcade, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra started on a musical note.

From Fatehgarh Sahib to Mandi Gobindgarh and further to Barmalipur where Yatra halted for night, the artists performed Bhangra on various songs as the cavalcade moved.

A drummers’ band and a group of Nihangs moving with horses added another hue, making it a colorful road show as Rahul walked a distance behind.

rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, indian express

Rahul Gandhi’s saffron turban sparks row in Punjab, revives memories of militancy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Golden Temple in Punjab, wearing a saffron turban, has sparked a controversy in the state, with many saying it brought back memories of the militancy period as ‘kesari’ was a colour used by Sikh militants.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted an edited video of Gandhi on Twitter in which Gandhi is purportedly asking how the ‘kesari’ colour is different, to which Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring answers that there is no such difference.

“Besides being the colour of holy Nishan Sahib, Kesari is the colour of Courage & Commitment & is a colour in our national flag also! Everyone in this video including @RahulGandhi are ignorant about the significance of dastaar.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:18 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close