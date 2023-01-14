Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during the Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in Ludhiana, during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Lok Sabha MP Jaladhar Santosh Singh Chaudhary passed away after suffering a heart attack while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning. He was declared dead by doctors soon after he was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara. After a one-day break, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. Amid the Punjab leg of the Yatra, the state police Friday issued an alert to the field officers about a threat of hand grenade attacks targeting police vehicles. Though it has no mention of Rahul’s Yatra, The Indian Express has learnt that a letter to this effect was shot off to the top field officers by the office of Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Security) on January 11, the first day of eight-day Punjab leg of the Gandhi scion’s yatra in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Congress will hold a follow-up programme to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra‘ from January 26, the party’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh informed on Friday. A letter written by Rahul along with a chargesheet against the Narendra Modi government, will be distributed among the people by party leaders in a door-to-door campaign. As the Yatra reaches its final leg, Congress president Mallikarjun Khrage has written to the heads of 21 like-minded political parties, inviting them to join the concluding function in Srinagar on January 30. The list, according to sources, does not include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) led by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (popularly known as KCR), and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.