Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra Today Live Updates, January 28, 2023: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. His letter to Shah comes after the Bharat Jodo Yatra was suspended for the afternoon session on Friday following a “security lapse”, with the Congress alleging that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had withdrawn security around its leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of surging crowds during the foot march in Qazigund.

“I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the officials concerned to provide adequate security till the culmination of the Yatra and the function on January 30 at Srinagar,” the Congress president said in his letter to the home minister. “We are expecting a huge gathering to join the Yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on Monday. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination function,” he added.

Rahul resumed his march from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Yatra will halt near Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore, before proceeding towards Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi could cover barely a kilometre of his Bharat Jodo Yatra after entering Kashmir, before it was called off for the day, due to an alleged security breach. The Congress accused the police of failing to ensure adequate security for Rahul and others, a charge denied by the officers. They claimed the party leaders had abandoned the Yatra without consulting the police. The Yatra is scheduled to culminate at Srinagar on January 30.