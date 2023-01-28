scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Yatra

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Day after suspension over 'security breach', Congress resumes Rahul Gandhi-led march from Awantipora; Yatra now proceeding towards Pampore.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 28, 2023 10:54 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and others during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Banihal, January 27, 2023. (PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra Today Live Updates, January 28, 2023: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. His letter to Shah comes after the Bharat Jodo Yatra was suspended for the afternoon session on Friday following a “security lapse”, with the Congress alleging that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had withdrawn security around its leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of surging crowds during the foot march in Qazigund.

“I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the officials concerned to provide adequate security till the culmination of the Yatra and the function on January 30 at Srinagar,” the Congress president said in his letter to the home minister. “We are expecting a huge gathering to join the Yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on Monday. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination function,” he added.

Rahul resumed his march from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Yatra will halt near Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore, before proceeding towards Pantha Chowk in Srinagar. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi could cover barely a kilometre of his Bharat Jodo Yatra after entering Kashmir, before it was called off for the day, due to an alleged security breach. The Congress accused the police of failing to ensure adequate security for Rahul and others, a charge denied by the officers. They claimed the party leaders had abandoned the Yatra without consulting the police. The Yatra is scheduled to culminate at Srinagar on January 30.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan blames J-K LG Manoj Sinha over "security lapse" in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Follow this space for latest updates

10:53 (IST)28 Jan 2023
ICYMI | Cong alleges security breach in padyatra; Rahul says security 'completely collapsed'

10:52 (IST)28 Jan 2023
Live Now: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Awantipora

10:49 (IST)28 Jan 2023
Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumes from Awantipora

People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday joined the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from the Chersoo village in Awantipora after being cancelled on Friday.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader, Ghulam Ahmad Mir brushed off the rumours of people joining the yatra from the other side of the tunnel.

While talking to ANI, he said, "Yesterday, thousands of people wanted to join the yatra and somehow there was mismanagement. It was also said that people from another side of the tunnel came. It's baseless, the tunnel is 9 km long." "With the VVIP speed with which Rahul Gandhi came to this side, nobody could have followed him that quickly. They were locals from South Kashmir, from the Dooru constituency and were there out of love," he added. The Congress leader further informed about the large support the yatra enjoyed throughout the country. (ANI)

10:08 (IST)28 Jan 2023
Day after suspension over 'security breach', Cong resumes Rahul-led march from Awantipora

A day after the party leadership suspended the Bharat Jodo Yatra due to the alleged security breach, the Congress party resumed its Rahul Gandhi-led march from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Yatra will halt near Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore, before proceeding towards Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

10:06 (IST)28 Jan 2023
Cong leader Adhir Ranjan blames J-K LG Manoj Sinha over "security lapse" in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Taking note of the alleged 'serious' security breach in Kashmir during the last leg of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday accused the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha saying that he is responsible behind the security lapse.

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the securities provided there in Delhi or Jammu and Kashmir are the sole responsibility of the respective LGs. "Manoj Sinha, sitting in Srinagar, will have to answer who was responsible for Rahul's march," he said.

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday, on the day of entering Kashmir, was 'called off' for the day in view of a security lapse, which triggered heavy criticism by party leaders against the centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration for failing to manage the crowd. (ANI)

10:06 (IST)28 Jan 2023
Kharge writes to Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Yatra in J-K

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

His letter to Shah comes after the Bharat Jodo Yatra was suspended for the afternoon session on Friday following a "security lapse", with the Congress alleging that the J and K Police had withdrawn security around its leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of surging crowds during the foot march in Qazigund.

"We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on 30th January at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination function to be held on the 30th of January.

"I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on the 30th January at Srinagar," the Congress president said in his letter to the home minister. (PTI)

A large number of people turned up in Banihal despite the chilly, wet weather. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Crowds throng yatra in Kashmir, Congress pauses it, cites security

Welcomed by thousands of people holding the Congress flag and shouting slogans of “Jodo, jodo Bharat jodo” and “Chhodo, chhodo nafrat chodo”, Rahul Gandhi could cover barely a kilometre of his Bharat Jodo Yatra after entering Kashmir Friday, before it was called off for the day, due to an alleged security breach.

The Congress accused the police of failing to ensure adequate security for Rahul and others, a charge denied by the officers. They claimed the party leaders had abandoned the Yatra without consulting the police.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Qazigund, January 27, 2023. (PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra revamps Rahul Gandhi’s image but won’t translate into votes until there’s anger against Modi and Congress organisation revives

Since I wrote my last column on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in mid-November 2022, when Rahul Gandhi was walking in Maharashtra, he has covered many many more kilometres, covered the northern states where, contrary to what his opponents had predicted, he has drawn a good response.

Since his 3560-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to end January 30 in Srinagar, it’s time to assess its impact.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi); Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and others during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Qazigund. (PTI)

As Rahul Yatra enters Kashmir, why Mehbooba Mufti is going the extra mile

As Rahul Gandhi enters the Kashmir Valley on the last leg of his 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been at the forefront, welcoming the march, with its workers told to actively participate in it.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti even wrote an article in The Hindu, calling the Congress yatra the “first and genuine outreach to the people of J&K, who have been threatened into silence and submission”.

Behind the PDP’s enthusiasm is the realisation that the coalition government it formed with the BJP in 2015 still casts a shadow over it in Jammu and Kashmir, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going to turn into an Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is still widely regarded in Kashmir for his call for a “healing touch” for the Valley.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 09:58 IST
