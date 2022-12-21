‘Opening a shop of love in the market of hate’ through Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said in his speech that the fight today is between two ideologies — one which benefits a select few, while the “other is the voice of the people, farmers and labourers” and said that he is “opening a shop of love in the market of hate through the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Gandhi-led Yatra entered Haryana early on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders from the state, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and state party chief Udai Bhan.

While addressing a large group of party leaders and workers in Nuh, Haryana, the former Congress president said, “Someone just said that I am the nation’s tapaswi. I’ve done nothing extraordinary. In this country, crores of tapaswis daily wake up at 4 am and go to work on their farms, and they walk on the streets all their life. So we’re not doing something big to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The nation’s farmers and labourers do so much more in their everyday life.”

Rahul Gandhi arriving on the stage in Nuh, Haryana. (Express Photo) Rahul Gandhi arriving on the stage in Nuh, Haryana. (Express Photo)

“I have learnt a lot while walking on the roads during this yatra, which could not have been learnt in a car, or plane or a helicopter… No power can stop this yatra. There is a reason for this. Ye yatra Congress party ki yatra nhi hai. Congress ke neta zaroor ismein chal rhe hein. But this yatra is of the poor, farmers, small shopkeepers, labourers and for crores of unemployed youth, who are uncertain of their future – ye yatra unki hai,” he added.

On the BJP leaders questioning his cross-country foot march, Gandhi said they ask what is the need to walk from Kanyakumari.

“I am opening a shop of love in the market of hate through the Bharat Jodo Yatra. When these people go out to spread hatred in this country, people of our ideology go out to spread love and affection,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala during Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Haryana. (Express Photo) Rahul Gandhi with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala during Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Haryana. (Express Photo)

“This is not a new fight, do not think that this fight is of today or of the 21st century, this fight is thousands of years-old… one ideology which gives benefits to select few and the other raises people’s, farmers, poor and voice of labourers,” he asserted.

Gandhi said that ‘we are fighting for three big issues: to unite India, reduce inflation and remove unemployment in the country’.

“Thousands of youths came up to me on the streets — some had done engineering, some had studied medicine, someone wanted to be an IAS, some wanted to work in the judiciary — and when I ask them what do they do after completing their respective courses, the response is that they are driving a Uber or doing labour work… we don’t want an India like this,” said Gandhi.

“Only 5-7 people in the country are able to do what they desire. They are billionaires and have huge debts in their name. They are able to set up any business they want, be it infrastructure, airport or agriculture, but the people who are running small and middle businesses have been sidelined,” he said.

Talking about inflation in the country, Gandhi reminded the people of gas cylinder prices when UPA was in power. “You must remember that price of a gas cylinder was Rs. 400 when UPA was in power. Today, it goes for Rs. 1200. The price of petrol was Rs. 60 per litre, today it is Rs. 107 per litre,” he said.

“Earlier, Modi and all the BJP leaders used to speak on the issue of inflation, but today they don’t even mention it,” he added.