Rahul Gandhi calls BJP his ‘guru’, says it constantly reminds him what should not be done

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said that he considered the saffron party his guru as it constantly reminds him what should not be done while being in power.

“I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively. This will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) my guru. They are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done,” the Wayanad MP said while addressing the media at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Mentioning that when he started the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he considered it as an ordinary journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Rahul said: “Slowly, we understood that this yatra has a voice and feelings. I want to thank people from BJP and RSS, because the more they target us, it helps us in some way or the other,” news agency ANI reported.

“The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone. We are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want “mohabbat ka Hindustan” and there is some relation of ideology between us,” he added.

“Every Opposition leader is with Congress in Bharat Jodo Yatra, but I understand there are some political compulsions,” he further said, adding that there was a huge undercurrent against the BJP, news agency PTI reported. “It will be the Congress’ endeavour to make other Opposition leaders comfortable. There has to be mutual respect.”

Rahul also urged the Oposition parties to coordinate effectively on an alternative vision for BJP. “If the Opposition stands effectively with a vision, based on what I hear from the ground, it will become very difficult for the BJP to win the elections. But the Opposition has to coordinate properly and go to the people with an alternative vision,” he said, according to ANI.

Alleging that the BJP constantly claimed that he was attacking the Army whenever he questioned the Centre, Rahul said: “The government should own up to its mistakes and not hide behind armed forces.” The Congress also mentioned that China and Pakistan were “planning something big” and that Doklam and Tawang were preparations for this.

Advertisement

Referring to the ensuing 2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, the former Congress president said: “I can give this in writing that the Congress is going to sweep the polls. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this. Every person in MP knows that the BJP formed its government using money.”

When reporters asked him about his t-shirts making headlines, Rahul Gandhi said: “Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold.”

(With inputs from agencies)