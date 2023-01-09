‘Women power takes India forward’: An all-women walk at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed an all-women walk on Monday as the march entered Haryana.

“Women power takes the country forward… Today #BharatJodoYatra she is taking the journey forward by keeping pace with @RahulGandhi ji. Today’s day in Bharat Jodo Yatra is in the name of women power,” the Congress party wrote on Twitter.

The Congress also shared a video where Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking with his women supporters.

This is, however, not the first time that the Yatra is celebrating an all-women day. Earlier in December, when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi, on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

A similar occasion was witnessed on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary on November 19.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also seen targeting the Government over women’s safety concerns as she welcomed her brother in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the schedule, the march is supposed to end on January 30 with the hosting of the Tricolor at Srinagar. Before entering Jammu & Kashmir, it is scheduled to march through Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Following this, Congress is also set to launch the two-month-long ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26, focusing primarily on the youth. Party’s General Secretary Jairam Ramesh recently announced that it would take place on three distinct levels, at the village, block and district level along with conferences and rallies at the state level.