Sunday, June 26, 2022
While Indians struggle, PM busy planning next distraction: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 10:46:46 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM’s “mastery” in “entire distraction science” can’t hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by $17 billion.

Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.

“PM’s mastery in ‘Entire Distraction Science’ can’t hide these disasters – $17 billion LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30 year high; Unemployment at all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL,” the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.

