Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi has ‘anti-Dalit’ mindset, BJP hits back

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused him of having an “anti-Dalit” mindset and asserted that a government for the Dalits and other weaker sections will be formed after the BJP is defeated in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

BJP chief Amit Shah immediately hit back at the Congress leader, asking him to look at facts when “free from winking” and alleging that it is the opposition party who had a legacy of insulting Dalits.

While addressing the crowd at a protest organised by Dalit organisations over the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, Rahul said, “Everything starts from intent. If he (Modi) would have had a place for Dalits in his heart, then policies would have been framed differently. In Gujarat, he brought out a book of his speeches in which he wrote that Dalits get spiritual satisfaction out of cleaning. These lines throw light on his thinking and ideology.”

Continuing the attack on the prime minister, the Congress leader said Modi, along with the BJP and RSS, don’t want Dalits to have a share in education and in progress of the nation. “His thinking is anti-Dalit. All Dalits and people from the weaker sections know that the prime minister has no place for Dalits in his heart and mind and wants to crush Dalits. That is why we are standing against him,” Rahul said.

While stating that the atrocities act was introduced by the Congress, Rahul said, “The atrocities act was given to India by the Congress party and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, it was attacked and the judge who attacked it was promoted and rewarded by the Modi government.” The Congress leader was referring to the appointment of A K Goel as head of the National Green Tribunal.

“Wherever there is a BJP government, in those states Dalits are openly beaten and crushed. We don’t want an India like this. We want an India in which there should be place for everybody, whether Dalits, poor, tribals or minorities…everybody should progress. We will fight for such an India,” he added.

The party head also raked up the case of Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar at Hyderabad university who committed suicide in the campus in 2016, and said Dalits are crushed each time they try to progress.

Taking to Twitter after the opposition’s attack on the prime minister and the saffron party, BJP chief Amit Shah said the Congress supremo must spend some time on facts “when you are free from winking and disrupting Parliament”.

Rahul Ji, when you are free from winking and disrupting Parliament, give some time to facts as well. NDA Government, through a Cabinet decision and in Parliament ensured the strongest amendment to the Act. Why are you protesting that? https://t.co/Ik2Jq1Krny — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018

“Rahul Ji, when you are free from winking and disrupting Parliament, give some time to facts as well. NDA Government, through a Cabinet decision and in Parliament ensured the strongest amendment to the Act. Why are you protesting that?” the BJP chief tweeted. Shah was referring to Rahul’s apparent wink in Lok Sabha after hugging Modi during a debate on the no-confidence motion against the government.

While terming Congress’ treatment of Dalits as “patronising and condescending”, Shah said, “Would have been good if Congress President would have spoken about his Party’s treatment towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Sitaram Kesari. Congress way of treating Dalits is patronising and condescending. For years Congress insulted Dalit aspirations.”

The BJP leader also asked whether it was a coincidence that the year Sonia Gandhi joined the Congress, the third front-Congress government opposed reservations in promotions and the year Rahul Gandhi became the party president, it opposed a tough SC/ SCT Act and the OBC Commission. “Anti-backward mindset visible,” he said.

Is it a co-incidence that the year Mrs. Sonia Gandhi joined the Congress, the Third Front-Congress Government opposed reservations in promotions and the year Rahul Gandhi becomes Congress President they oppose a tough SC/ SCT Act and OBC Commission! Anti-backward mindset visible. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2018

“Mr Rahul Gandhi, expecting research and honesty is difficult from you but do read Mr. Rajiv Gandhi’s speech during Mandal, when he opposed it tooth & nail. The sense of entitlement and hatred for backward communities comes out so clearly. And today you talk about Dalit welfare!” he added.

While asserting that the NDA government has ensured the strongest amendment to the SC/ST Act, the BJP leader said, “PM @narendramodi’s legacy- strongest amendments to SC/ ST Act, OBC Commission, Panchteerth and more. Congress legacy- insult Dalit leaders, Dalit pride, oppose Mandal and block OBC Commission.”

