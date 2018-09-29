Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Rahul Gandhi attacks ABVP for insulting Madhya Pradesh professor

Rahul Gandhi attacks ABVP for insulting Madhya Pradesh professor

A video that emerged on Thursday showed the professor, apparently upset, running after ABVP activists to touch their feet even as they tried to stop him.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2018 3:39:59 pm
Professor Dinesh Gupta tries to touch the feet of an ABVP activist. (Source: The News/Youtube) Professor Dinesh Gupta tries to touch the feet of an ABVP activist. (Source: The News/Youtube)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised activists of the right-wing student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for “insulting” a senior professor in Madhya Pradesh.

“A teacher was insulted by student leaders of ruling party in Mandsaur. A professor is touching the feet of the students who are threatening them. What kind of sacraments is being followed in the country where teachers are regarded as God. What kind of treatment is this…,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated student organisation ABVP activists called the government college professor in Mandsaur “anti-national” when he asked them not to raise slogans outside his classroom.

A video that emerged on Thursday showed the professor, apparently upset, running after ABVP activists to touch their feet even as they tried to stop him.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement