‘Most corrupt CM in India’: Rahul Gandhi targets Himanta Sarma in fiery Assam rally

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched an all-out attack against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling him “the most corrupt CM in India”. Gandhi said that Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is running a “land ATM” in the state. Land is being taken from ordinary people and handed over to large corporates, he alleged.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was addressing an election rally in Assam’s Bokajan to campaign for Congress candidate Raton Engti ahead of the Assembly polls.
“India’s most corrupt CM is Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his family is also No 1 in corruption. The Congress government will take action against him. Though he is boasting himself now, he will be completely silent after that,” he stated.
He further alleged that nearly 98,400 bighas of land in Assam have been allocated to three major corporate houses. Gandhi said such policies reflect a governance model that prioritises big business over local communities.
Rahul vows justice in 100 days for Zubeen Garg if Congress voted to power
Gandhi criticised the BJP’s centralised approach, contrasting it with Congress’s emphasis on decentralisation. He said the party would empower local communities, particularly in tribal regions like Karbi Anglong by fully implementing Article 244(A) and strengthening Sixth Schedule governance.
He also spoke about cultural and emotional issues, referring to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. He described Garg as a symbol of Assam’s plural identity and promised that a Congress government would deliver justice related to his death within 100 days of coming to power.
US trade deal will harm Indian farmers
On economic matters, Gandhi criticised the India-US trade arrangement, alleging it disproportionately benefits the United States under President Donald Trump. He claimed the deal would harm Indian farmers, small businesses and traders by opening domestic markets to American goods and increasing import obligations.
Stressing on Congress’s electoral promises, Gandhi outlined “five guarantees,” including direct financial assistance to women, support for small businesses, Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance for families, monthly pensions for senior citizens and land rights for indigenous people.
Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for 9 April, with results to be announced on May 4, 2026.
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