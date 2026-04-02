‘Most corrupt CM in India’: Rahul Gandhi targets Himanta Sarma in fiery Assam rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and others, during a public meeting, in Assam. (Source: @INCIndia/X via PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched an all-out attack against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling him “the most corrupt CM in India”. Gandhi said that Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is running a “land ATM” in the state. Land is being taken from ordinary people and handed over to large corporates, he alleged.

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The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was addressing an election rally in Assam’s Bokajan to campaign for Congress candidate Raton Engti ahead of the Assembly polls.

“India’s most corrupt CM is Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his family is also No 1 in corruption. The Congress government will take action against him. Though he is boasting himself now, he will be completely silent after that,” he stated.