Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lord Ram’ on posters: Case filed against Congress president, five others

A complaint has been filed at Patna civil court against Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and four others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by putting up posters depicting the Congress president as Lord Ram, reported ANI on Friday.

Advertising

Gandhi, who is scheduled to address his party’s ‘Jan Akanksha rally’ at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on February 3, was shown sporting long hair, wearing garlands and carrying a quiver of arrows on his back on posters which were put up at various places across Patna on Tuesday.

Photographs of a series of Congress leaders, including former party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also featured in the posters.

Text on the posters, that referred to Rahul Gandhi as Ram, read “We Ram naam japte rahen, tum banker Ram jiyo re” (Let them chant the name of Ram while you live and act as Lord Ram).

Advertising

The ruling JD(U)and BJP had criticised the Congress and dubbed the posters as “cheap political stunts” by the Congress.