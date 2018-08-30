Less than 6 hours left: Rahul Gandhi reminds Arun Jaitley of his ‘deadline’ on Rafale deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday reminded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that the ‘deadline’ for the minister to order a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal is inching closer. He tweeted, “Dear Mr Jaitley, Less than 6 hrs left for your deadline on the #Rafale JPC to run out. Young India is waiting. I hope you’re busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this!” Gandhi tagged Jaitley in his tweet.

This deadline that Gandhi talks about was issued by him to Jaitley yesterday in a tweet wherein he said: “Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation’s attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We’re waiting!”

The Congress has been accusing the ruling BJP-led NDA government of committing a scam in the Rafale fighter aircraft purchase deal. The grand old party also intends to hold a nationwide campaign in a move to step up the pressure on the Centre to probe the alleged scam. This, despite Anil Ambani’s company Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd filing a defamation suit against several Congress leaders who have been insisting that there is a scam in the procurement of the said fighter jets.

Recently, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma demanded a probe into the deal made by the Narendra Modi government. He was quoted as saying, “You left out HAL, violated the Official Secrets Act, did not seek the mandate of CCS and conducted no price determination for reducing the aircraft purchase from 126 to 36 aircraft. So there should be a probe into this. They may deny whatever, but the truth will come out.”

Congress leader Manish Tewari, at the AICC briefing, said the government should be ready to face the JPC probe if they have not done anything wrong. “We have been constantly demanding that a JPC should be constituted to go into the Rafale matter. If the government has nothing to hide… why are they afraid of facing a JPC probe,” he said.

