Tuesday, October 09, 2018
  Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah rally LIVE updates: BJP, Congress to woo voters ahead of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls
Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah rally LIVE updates: BJP, Congress to woo voters ahead of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

The Congress and the BJP chiefs are touring poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which are going to polls on December 7 and November 28, 2018, respectively. In both the states, counting of votes will be done on December 11. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 9, 2018 12:01:15 pm
Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Gwalior today and Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Sankalp Rally' in Bikaner on Wednesday.

BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will be addressing separate rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively. Gandhi, who is a two-day visit, is scheduled to meet and interact with the people of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts besides attending a meeting in Mania, Badi, Basedi, Bayana, Vair and Dausa today. On Wednesday, he will address a ‘Sankalp Rally’ in Bikaner city along with taking part in two different events in Jaipur.

Shah is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and Chambal districts where he will attend a public meeting today. The BJP chief will also be holding a roadshow around 2.30 pm in Gwalior.

The Congress and the BJP chiefs are touring poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which are going to polls on December 7 and November 28, 2018, respectively. In both the states, counting of votes will be done on December 11.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah to hold rallies in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. Follow LIVE Updates

11:53 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
In poll-bound MP, Amit Shah again calls infiltrators termites; also mocks Manmohan

Addressing a rally at Ratlam in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah had Saturday described infiltrators as “termites” and promised to drive them out. He also mocked Manmohan Singh, saying the former prime minister used to read out speeches handed to him by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on foreign tours. “(Former prime minister) Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. While you (farmers) feed the people, they (soldiers) guard our borders. But infiltrators are like termites who eat away at the country’s security. They need to be removed,” Shah said. Read More

11:47 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Rahul Gandhi cited Green Revolution, White Revolution, telecom revolution as initiatives that took the nation forward

Insisting that the Congress knows what it takes to effect change, Rahul Gandhi had cited the Green Revolution, White Revolution, telecom revolution as initiatives that took the nation forward. He also accused the NDA government of scuttling schemes and laws like MGNREGA, tribal Bill and Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. Referring to the UPA rule, he claimed that land was acquired by taking permission from panchayats, unlike now when bureaucrats make the decision. Read More

11:33 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
During MP visit, Rahul Gandhi participated in Narmada Pujan

During his Madhya Pradesh visit last week, Rahul Gandhi participated in Narmada Pujan along with Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia on the banks of the river at Gwari Ghat. A few posters hailed him as ‘Narmada Bhakt’, like his previous visits to Bhopal and Chitrakoot, where he was hailed as ‘Shiv Bhakt’ and ‘Ram Bhakt’, respectively. He also took part in a road show in Jabalpur.

11:30 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Rahul Gandhi's schedule for his Rajasthan visit today
11:30 (IST) 09 Oct 2018
Amit Shah's full schedule for Madhya Pradesh visit today
Welcome to our Live blog. BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address separate rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively. Follow to get the latest updates.

Speaking at an event organised by Adivasi Ekta Parishad in Morena on Saturday, Gandhi had alleged that Dalits, tribals, minorities and poor in the country were under attack and their rights being snatched away under BJP rule.“Kisan, garib, mazdoor, Dalits, minorities par aakraman ho raha hai… Aapke adhikar chheena ja raha hain (Farmers, poor, labourers, Dalits, minorities are being attacked… Your rights are being snatched away)."

The Congress president accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of working for a handful of industrialists and the rich, and said he and his party will take up cudgels for the oppressed sections of society and restore their rights. “Whatever it takes, we will take up the fight for your rights and never back out.”

Amit Shah had also addressed a rally at Ratlam in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, where he again described infiltrators as “termites” and promised to drive them out.

