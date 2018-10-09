Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah rally LIVE updates: BJP, Congress to woo voters ahead of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Gwalior today and Rahul Gandhi will address a ‘Sankalp Rally’ in Bikaner on Wednesday. (File photo) Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Gwalior today and Rahul Gandhi will address a ‘Sankalp Rally’ in Bikaner on Wednesday. (File photo)

BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will be addressing separate rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively. Gandhi, who is a two-day visit, is scheduled to meet and interact with the people of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts besides attending a meeting in Mania, Badi, Basedi, Bayana, Vair and Dausa today. On Wednesday, he will address a ‘Sankalp Rally’ in Bikaner city along with taking part in two different events in Jaipur.

Shah is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and Chambal districts where he will attend a public meeting today. The BJP chief will also be holding a roadshow around 2.30 pm in Gwalior.

The Congress and the BJP chiefs are touring poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which are going to polls on December 7 and November 28, 2018, respectively. In both the states, counting of votes will be done on December 11.