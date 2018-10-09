Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah rally LIVE updates: BJP, Congress to woo voters ahead of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will be addressing separate rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively. Gandhi, who is a two-day visit, is scheduled to meet and interact with the people of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts besides attending a meeting in Mania, Badi, Basedi, Bayana, Vair and Dausa today. On Wednesday, he will address a ‘Sankalp Rally’ in Bikaner city along with taking part in two different events in Jaipur.
Shah is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and Chambal districts where he will attend a public meeting today. The BJP chief will also be holding a roadshow around 2.30 pm in Gwalior.
The Congress and the BJP chiefs are touring poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which are going to polls on December 7 and November 28, 2018, respectively. In both the states, counting of votes will be done on December 11.
Addressing a rally at Ratlam in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah had Saturday described infiltrators as “termites” and promised to drive them out. He also mocked Manmohan Singh, saying the former prime minister used to read out speeches handed to him by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on foreign tours. “(Former prime minister) Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. While you (farmers) feed the people, they (soldiers) guard our borders. But infiltrators are like termites who eat away at the country’s security. They need to be removed,” Shah said. Read More
Insisting that the Congress knows what it takes to effect change, Rahul Gandhi had cited the Green Revolution, White Revolution, telecom revolution as initiatives that took the nation forward. He also accused the NDA government of scuttling schemes and laws like MGNREGA, tribal Bill and Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. Referring to the UPA rule, he claimed that land was acquired by taking permission from panchayats, unlike now when bureaucrats make the decision. Read More
During his Madhya Pradesh visit last week, Rahul Gandhi participated in Narmada Pujan along with Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia on the banks of the river at Gwari Ghat. A few posters hailed him as ‘Narmada Bhakt’, like his previous visits to Bhopal and Chitrakoot, where he was hailed as ‘Shiv Bhakt’ and ‘Ram Bhakt’, respectively. He also took part in a road show in Jabalpur.
