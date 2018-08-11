‘Wake up from deep slumber,’ Rahul Gandhi tells Modi govt over atrocities against Dalits in BJP-ruled states

BJP chief Amit Shah had targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to look at facts before criticising the government over issues related to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. BJP chief Amit Shah had targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to look at facts before criticising the government over issues related to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

With BJP chief Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi indulging in a war of words over alleged rising atrocities against Dalits, the Congress president upped the ante against the Narendra Modi-led central government by citing a media report which claimed that BJP-ruled states registered the highest number of crimes against the Scheduled Castes.

The Gandhi scion’s latest salvo came days after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having an “anti-Dalit” mindset. “Mr 56’s best buddy, asked me to ‘check my facts’ when I said the BJP fuels violence against Dalits & Adivasis,” Gandhi tweeted.

“I hope the fact check I’m attaching below, will wake him and Mr 56 up from their deep slumber on these rising atrocities; or I and the Congress party will,” he said, while tagging a media report which cited the National Crime Records Bureau data of 2016 to claim that BJP-ruled states registered the highest number of crimes against the Scheduled Castes.

Earlier, Shah had asked the Congress president to “give some time to facts” in reply to his accusation in which the Congress leader alleged that PM Modi’s thinking is “anti-Dalit”.

“Modi’s thinking is Dalit Virodhi. Every person knows that his heart, mind, has not place for Dalits. He wants to crush and silence dalits. You will see this in 2019 that BJP-RSS will be defeated,” Gandhi had said.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi’s thinking ‘Dalit virodhi’, Amit Shah hits back

Shah hit back by saying: “Rahul Ji, when you are free from winking and disrupting Parliament, give some time to facts as well. NDA Government, through a Cabinet decision and in Parliament ensured the strongest amendment to the Act. Why are you protesting that?”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd