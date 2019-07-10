Rahul Gandhi hits 10 million followers on Twitter, to celebrate ‘milestone’ in Amethi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi Wednesday, his first after losing the parliamentary seat to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections. Rahul, who incidentally hit 10 million followers on Twitter today, said he would celebrate the “milestone” with the people of Amethi.

During his visit, Gandhi will meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments – Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi. Gandhi is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said.

10 Million Twitter followers – thank you to each and every one of you! 🙏🙏 I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019

While Gandhi stepped down as Congress president taking responsibility for the poll debacle, his Amethi representative Chandrakant Dubey and district president Yogendra Mishra also resigned following his loss.

“As president of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president,” Rahul’s letter read.

Amethi — the erstwhile stronghold of the Congress — was won by Irani by more than 52,000 votes as the BJP returned to power at Centre with a bigger mandate.

Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.