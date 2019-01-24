Congress to fight Lok Sabha polls with full strength, will win UP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with full strength and exuded confidence that it will win the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“We will contest the Lok Sabha polls with full strength and will win the next UP Assembly polls,” Rahul, who was wrapping up his two-day Amethi tour, said.

Reiterating the slogan “Gali gali mein shor hai, chowkidar chor hai”, the Congress chief slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of waiving the loans of industrialists. “Where is the ‘achche din’ promised?” he asked.

“The chowkidar proved to be a thief,” he added.

Rahul also said, “We have delivered the promise of loan waiver.”

Besides this, Rahul also questioned the “hurry” in removing former CBI chief Alok Verma. He also termed demonetisation as the biggest scam.

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Odisha to attend an event on Friday.