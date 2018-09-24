‘Shiv Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi amid chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi on Monday. (Source: Twitter) Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi on Monday. (Source: Twitter)

After being bestowed the title of ‘Shiv Bhakt’ by the state Congress unit during his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh, party chief Rahul Gandhi was welcomed in his parliamentary constituency in Amethi on Monday by the Kanwaria Sangh with chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’. Several hoardings welcoming ‘Shiv Bhakt Rahul Gandhiji’ have come up in Amethi and highways – a move seen as Congress’ attempt to reach out to Hindu voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“It would be his first visit after coming back from Mansarovar Yatra, so certainly everyone has planned a grand welcome for him, especially at Fursatganj,” said Congress district president Yogendra Mishra.

A senior Congress leader said there was a tradition in Poorvanchal and Awadh to felicitate people once they return from a pilgrimage. “Amethi is like home to Rahul Gandhi and Mansarovar is the most pious Hindu pilgrimage. Hence, the party president deserves that religious welcome,” News18 quoted him as saying. He further said that slogans of ‘Bol Bam’ would be raised while welcoming the Congress president.

On his two-day visit to Amethi, which comes after his pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, Gandhi will address women of Self-Help Groups near Fursatganj, lay foundation stone of projects at Jias and then address a meeting with about 150 gram pradhans from different areas of the constituency.

Gandhi will make a night stay at a guest house at Musafirkhana and on Tuesday, he will participate in the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting before leaving for Delhi.

Rahul is also likely to participate in ‘prabhat pheri’, which will start on Tuesday, and culminate on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Under this programme, party workers will visit villages to spread the message of peace and communal harmony.

Gandhi’s visit comes days after Union minister Smriti Irani made two trips to Amethi in the first week of this month, during which she criticised the Congress chief for alleged negligence of his constituency.

