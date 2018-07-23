Alwar lynching: ‘Merchant of hate’ to ‘vulture politics’, ministers respond to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

Gandhi’s tweet seemed to have hit a nerve, with three Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani, tweeting in response within hours. (File) Gandhi’s tweet seemed to have hit a nerve, with three Union ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani, tweeting in response within hours. (File)

On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that hatred had replaced humanity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “brutal” ‘New India’, and cited a media report regarding the recent Alwar lynching. Three national ministers tweeted in response, with one of them calling him a ‘merchant of hate’ and another accusing him of practising ‘vulture politics’.

Gandhi had tweeted a news report accompanied by text which said: “Policemen in Alwar took three hours to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just six km away. Why? They took a tea-break en route. This is Modi’s brutal ‘New India.”

Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die. https://t.co/sNdzX6eVSU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2018

Gandhi’s tweet seemed to have hit a nerve, with three ministers tweeting in response within hours. Here is how the government’s ministers responded to Gandhi’s tweet:

* Piyush Goyal: The acting Finance Minister pounced on Gandhi’s remarks and called the Congress chief a “merchant of hate” while accusing him of playing divisive politics.

“Stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens, Mr Rahul Gandhi. The state has already assured strict and prompt action. You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains and then shed crocodile tears. Enough is Enough. You are a merchant of hate,” Goyal tweeted.

Stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens, Mr Rahul Gandhi. The state has already assured strict & prompt action. You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains & then shed crocodile tears. Enough is Enough. You are a MERCHANT OF HATE. https://t.co/4thsyNL3nx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 23, 2018

* Smriti Irani: The textiles minister tweeted about the massacres in Bhagalpur and Nellie, and said the Gandhi family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984. In her tweet, she also slammed the “vulture politics” being practised by Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi’s family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984, Bhagalpur & Nellie & many other instances. It is shameful that he is doing the same through vulture politics. Not a single instance goes by where he doesn’t attempt to rupture social bonds for electoral gains,” Irani tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi’s family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984, Bhagalpur & Nellie & many other instances. It is shameful that he is doing the same through VULTURE POLITICS. Not a single instance goes by where he doesn’t attempt to rupture social bonds for electoral gains. https://t.co/kpX3n1Kcc0 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 23, 2018

* Rajyavardhan Rathore: The sports minister’s reaction was comparatively subdued. Rathore tweeted at Gandhi asking him not to use a crime for political gains.

“Mr Rahul Gandhi, STOP using a crime for political gains. The local police is already on the case. Justice will be served. Stop sowing seeds of hatred in society simply for a few votes,” he tweeted.

Mr Rahul Gandhi, STOP using a crime for political gains. The local police is already on the case. Justice will be served. Stop sowing seeds of hatred in society simply for a few votes. https://t.co/0CvhcUz6ov — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 23, 2018

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd