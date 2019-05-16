Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi meets Alwar gangrape victim’s family, promises action against culprits

Rahul Gandhi said: "Soon after I heard about the incident (Alwar gang rape) I spoke to Ashok Gehlot Ji. This is not a political issue for me. I met the victim's family and they have sought justice which will be done. Action will be taken against culprits."

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot. (file photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday met the family of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

After the visit, the Congress chief told reporters that he wasn’t “here to do politics”. Rahul said he met the gangrape victim and promised her justice.

A controversy erupted over the delay in filing of FIR after police allegedly turned away the victim citing Lok Sabha polls.

The five accused, who allegedly raped the woman, and the one who shot and circulated the video clip, have been arrested.

On April 26, six miscreants accosted the woman and her husband on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and took them to an isolated place, where they allegedly raped her in front of him.

A FIR was registered only on May 2.

