Rahul Gandhi alleges Tata is being ‘criminally destroyed’, asks business leaders to speak up

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Tata is being “criminally destroyed” and questioned why India’s leading business figures have remained silent over the matter. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X, Gandhi challenged the country’s major business leaders to speak up, asking: “How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?”

He accused PM Modi and Shah of treating the matter as something to play with, while questioning the lack of courage among business leaders to speak out.

“You lack courage, and we don’t,” Gandhi said, adding, “We will ensure justice for these crimes.”