‘Sack MoS Ajay Mishra’: Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over SIT report on Lakhimpur violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday gave an adjournment of business notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh police on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He stated that the BJP-led UP government must sack Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in the case.

The SIT on Monday submitted that the killing of four farmers, who were mowed down by an SUV, and a journalist on October 3 was a “planned conspiracy”. Following which, a local court Tuesday accepted several new charges raised by the SIT against Ashish Mishra and the 12 others arrested in the case.

“On the SIT’s request, Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram allowed IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) to be invoked against the accused along with sections 3, 25, 30 and 35 of the Arms Act. During the hearing (Tuesday), the defence counsel raised objections over including section 34 of IPC (common intention) against the accused. They cited that conspiracy charge was already mentioned in the FIR. After hearing both sides, the court allowed the objection,” said S P Yadav, senior prosecuting officer, Lakhimpur Kheri.

Sharing a Hindi news report on the SIT’s submissions, Gandhi had tweeted on Tuesday, “Modi ji, it’s time to apologize again… But first remove the accused’s father from the post of Minister.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of protecting the minister despite “clear evidence against his son” and demanded a probe into Mishra’s role.

Following the Opposition’s uproar over the new allegations which have to come light in the SIT report, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till 2pm, shortly after it began.