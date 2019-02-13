Rahul Gandhi a lobbyist for competitive plane supplier firms: BJP

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the “middleman” for industrialist Anil Ambani, the ruling BJP hit back, alleging that Rahul is a “lobbyist of competitive plane supplier companies”. Union minister Arun Jaitley too retorted in a blog post titled, “How many lies need to be peddled to save a sinking dynasty?”

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It is our very serious charge with full sense of responsibility that Rahul Gandhi is working as a lobbyist of competitive plane supplier companies.”

According to Prasad, Congress leaders become “brokers” when they are in power and “lobbyists” when they are in the opposition. “Let Rahul Gandhi first explain from where did he get the internal email of Airbus. Who is supplying him?” he asked. The minister said at the outset that the email Rahul was referring to concerned Airbus planes and not Rafale fighter aircraft.

Prasad said Airbus is under suspicion in several deals that took place during the UPA rule. “Airbus had transferred more than Rs 100 crore to UPA government’s confidante Rajiv Talwar in Singapore,” he said, alleging that Rahul was roaming around with emails of companies “under suspicion”.

Jaitley wrote in his blog post, “When the dynast speaks lies, they all join the chorus. How many lies are necessary to be peddled to save a sinking dynasty?”

“It appears to have spread to other colleagues in the ‘Mahajhootbandhan’. In relation to the Rafale deal where thousands of crores of public money has been saved, a new falsehood is manufactured on a daily basis. The latest is in relation to the present CAG and his participation in the decision making process…”