Modi govt using central agencies to target pro-farmer voices: Rahul Gandhi on IT searches against Pannu, Kashyap

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the Income Tax department dances to the tunes of the Centre. (Twitter: @RahulGandhi)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of using central agencies to target people raising their voice in support of the farmers who have been protesting against the newly passed farm laws.

The Congress leader’s statement comes a day after the Income Tax department carried out searches at properties linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena over allegations of tax evasion.

Referring to three Hindi idioms, Rahul alleged that the central government makes the Income Tax department dance to its tunes, friendly media gets cowed down before the Centre and the central agencies raid those supporting farmers. He also used the hashtag “ModiRaidsProFarmers” along with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the BJP-led government.

कुछ मुहावरे: उँगलियों पर नचाना- केंद्र सरकार IT Dept-ED-CBI के साथ ये करती है। भीगी बिल्ली बनना- केंद्र सरकार के सामने मित्र मीडिया। खिसियानी बिल्ली खंबा नोचे- जैसे केंद्र सरकार किसान-समर्थकों पर रेड कराती है।#ModiRaidsProFarmers — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2021

Following Wednesday’s raids, an official told The Indian Express, “There have been instances of tax evasion. The movies produced by the production house have been superhit, but the profits and account statements of the company are showing disproportionately low income.” The official added, “The searches are not against the individuals but against the entities where they hold a share or are directors.”

Both Kashyap and Pannu have been critical about some of the recent central government policies, especially during the farmers’ agitation.