scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Latest news

Modi govt using central agencies to target pro-farmer voices: Rahul Gandhi on IT searches against Pannu, Kashyap

The Congress leader's statement comes a day after the Income Tax department carried out searches at properties linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 2:43:01 pm
Rahul Gandhi IT raidsFormer Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the Income Tax department dances to the tunes of the Centre. (Twitter: @RahulGandhi)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of using central agencies to target people raising their voice in support of the farmers who have been protesting against the newly passed farm laws.

The Congress leader’s statement comes a day after the Income Tax department carried out searches at properties linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena over allegations of tax evasion.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Referring to three Hindi idioms, Rahul alleged that the central government makes the Income Tax department dance to its tunes, friendly media gets cowed down before the Centre and the central agencies raid those supporting farmers. He also used the hashtag “ModiRaidsProFarmers” along with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the BJP-led government.

Following Wednesday’s raids, an official told The Indian Express, “There have been instances of tax evasion. The movies produced by the production house have been superhit, but the profits and account statements of the company are showing disproportionately low income.” The official added, “The searches are not against the individuals but against the entities where they hold a share or are directors.”

Both Kashyap and Pannu have been critical about some of the recent central government policies, especially during the farmers’ agitation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement