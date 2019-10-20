‘They have no idea what a professional is’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over remarks on Abhijit Banerjee

A day after Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee responded to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s “Left-leaning” remarks saying he is “Non-partisan” in his economic thinking’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the BJP saying “these bigots are blinded by hatred” and “have no idea what a professional is”.

Advertising

“These bigots are blinded by hatred and have no idea what a professional is. You cannot explain it to them, even if you tried for a decade,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“Please be certain that millions of Indians are proud of your work,” he added.

On Saturday, Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel prize in Economics for his work related to alleviating poverty, in an interview to NDTV responded to the Union Minister remarks saying, “I feel what’s not helpful in that kind of comment is more the questioning of my profession or our professionalism. I think the reason we were given this prize is partly because we are professionals.”

Advertising

Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industries, had targeted Banerjee, saying he had supported and praised Congress’ NYAY scheme heavily.

“Banerjee has recently got the Nobel Prize and I congratulate him. Lekin Unki Samjh Ke Baare Mein to Aap Sab Jante hain. (You all know about his understanding of economy). His thinking is totally left-leaning. He had supported NYAY scheme and had praised it heavily. People of India have totally rejected his thinking,” Goyal had said.

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, were announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences 2019 for “their experimental approach to alleviating poverty”.

Banerjee in the past had come down heavily on the NDA government’s handling of the economy, saying it is “doing very badly”. In May, he signed a letter along with over 100 economists, raising concerns over “political interference” in statistical data.