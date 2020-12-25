Rahul Gandhi forever young, agitated, says BJP, dares him to debate

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of a day-long fast in support of farmer union leaders' hunger strike was nothing but "hypocrisy". (PIB/File)

The BJP on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who led a party delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind against the Centre’s farm laws, calling him “perpetually young, frustrated and agitated”. While Union minister Prakash Javadekar challenged Gandhi to a debate, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said no government had done more for farmers than the BJP.

The BJP pointed to old speeches of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh where they are seen to be arguing for reforms, and against middlemen in agriculture, accusing the Congress of changing stance.

“I challenge the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for an open debate. I will prove how the Congress always ignored farmers’ interests and how Modi empowered them,” Javadekar said.

On Gandhi’s demand for a Parliament session where the laws should be repealed, the minister said: “When Parliament is in session, Congress members obstruct and do not take part in a debate.”

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pointed to the Congress 2019 election manifesto where he said the Congress had promised the end of APMC, ensuring trade without mandi tax and promotion of contract farming. “Now I want to ask Rahul Gandhi if he lied in 2019 or is lying now,” Tomar said.

Party spokesperson Trivedi called Gandhi “perpetually young, disenchanted, agitated and frustrated”.

Attacking Gandhi for his comments that India was an “imaginary democracy”, Trivedi said, “I want to bring to his attention that it was the anniversary of the country’s tallest farmer leader and former Prime Minister Choudhary Charan Singh and tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Did the Congress not charge both of them with sedition? Did they both not go to jail?”