Rahul: Chinese have walked in, taken our territory

Stepping up his attack against the Centre over India’s military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has gone silent and vanished from the scene even as the Chinese have encroached upon Indian territory.

“The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” he tweeted, a comment which drew a sharp response from the government.

The Congress also continued to ask probing questions over the border stand-off. Addressing a press conference, former Union minister Manish Tewari asked the government four questions and argued that as a responsible Opposition, it is “obliged to ask the hard questions on behalf of the people of this country”. He said asking hard questions “is not being unpatriotic, not replying to them is unpatriotic”.

“Is it a fact that the Chinese have illegally occupied 40 to 60 sq km of our territory? After the first round of military to military talks between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army, has there been a pullback by the PLA? And if there has been a pullback, then what is the extent of the pullback? Have the Chinese withdrawn beyond what the Line of Actual Control is according to India, and what is the government doing to restore status quo ante in Galwan River Valley and Pangong Tso Lake Area?” he asked.

The Congress also hit back at Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after he attacked Gandhi. Tewari said concerns about the Chinese encroachment were first articulated not by political parties or leaders but by distinguished former Army officers and retired officials of the intelligence establishment.

