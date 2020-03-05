Rahul visits Brijpuri: India being divided and burnt

Rahul Gandhi at Brijpuri, Wednesday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Rahul Gandhi at Brijpuri, Wednesday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Stepping into Northeast Delhi a week after communal violence wrecked parts of the district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said neither India nor “Bharat Mata” stands to benefit from divisiveness and hatred.

Gandhi led a Congress delegation to Brijpuri, which falls in the Mustafabad constituency. The delegation visited a private school and a mosque, both of which were attacked, vandalised and torched during the riots.

The former Congress president, who reached Arun Modern Public School around 5.45 pm, was also supposed to visit a relief camp run by the Delhi Waqf Board located across the Brijpuri Pul. However, he returned after inspecting the mosque, located next to the school, with the Congress saying police had advised not to proceed further owing to security concerns.

Before he reached, a small group of people from riot-hit localities, local Congress leaders including former MLAs of the area, and party workers lined up on the school’s courtyard, where a charred bus, mangled ceiling fans and piles of half-burnt books and notebooks lay scattered as a grim reminder of the attack.

“This school is India’s future. Hatred and violence has led to its destruction. No one gained from it. Violence and hate are enemies of development. Whatever is happening, Hindustan ko jo baanta ja raha hai, jalaya ja raha hai, the country or Bharat Mata will not benefit from this. I have come here because this is an hour of grief,” he said.

“Everyone will have to come together and work together. India can be taken forward only though unity. When the country witnesses violence, the national capital does, India’s reputation at the global stage takes a hit. The country’s strength lies in brotherhood, unity and love that have been burnt here. This kind of politics does not just affect this school, it also affects the country and Bharat Mata,” he told reporters after going around the charred premises of the school.

The delegation included Leader of the Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Kumari Selja, K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, among others.

The BJP targeted Gandhi over the visit, with party spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao describing it as an example of vote bank politics. “Rather than maintain neutrality and exhort peace from all sections, Rahul Gandhi chose to play divisive politics aimed at consolidating a vote bank. By visiting a mosque, he visibly conveyed a message that the Muslim community was the victim, thus tacitly conveying a message Hindus were to be blamed for the violence,” Rao said. “That Rahul Gandhi had no time to visit the residence or even express condolences for the martyred head constable Ratan Lal or IB officer Ankit Sharma, who was lynched by mobs, shows Congress’s utter disregard for the sacrifices and tribulations suffered by the police and security forces,” he added.

