Kharge writes to Amit Shah over ‘security breach’ at Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge’s letter was written after the Yatra was suspended on Friday due to an alleged security breach.

Sharing a copy of his letter to Shah, Kharge tweeted Saturday: “Security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra led to its suspension yesterday after Rahul Gandhi’s security detail suggested same. We are expecting a huge gathering, including leaders of important political parties at its culmination.”

Kharge also stated that the party appreciates the Jammu and Kashmir police and “welcomes their statement saying they will continue to ensure complete security till the culmination of the Yatra.”

Pointing out that it was a large crowd of common people had joined and walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra every day and that it was difficult for the organisers to tell exactly how many people were expected, Kharge said, “We are expecting a huge gathering to join the Yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on January 30 at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination function to be held on Monday.”

“I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the Yatra and the function on January 30 at Srinagar,” Kharge added.

Rahul, meanwhile, resumed his march from Awantipora in J&K on Saturday. The Yatra will halt near Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore, before proceeding towards Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

On Friday, Rahul could cover barely a kilometre after entering Kashmir, before it was called off for the day, due to an alleged security breach. The Congress accused the police of failing to ensure adequate security for Rahul and others, a charge denied by the officers. They claimed the party leaders had abandoned the Yatra without consulting the police. The Yatra is scheduled to culminate at Srinagar on January 30.

Following the incident, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha of being responsible for the security lapse. While speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury said the security provided in Delhi or Jammu and Kashmir was the sole responsibility of the respective L-Gs. “Manoj Sinha, sitting in Srinagar, will have to answer who was responsible for Rahul’s march,” he said.