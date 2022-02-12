Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away at 83

One of India’s foremost business leaders and former Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj passed away in Pune on Saturday. He was 83.

Last year, Bajaj Auto announced that Rahul Bajaj had resigned as the non-executive director and chairman of the company. He was appointed as Chairman Emeritus of the auto major for a term of five years with effect from May 1.

Bajaj Auto said that Rahul Bajaj, who has been at the helm of the company since 1972 and of the Bajaj Group for five decades, tendered his resignation considering his age.

“Shri Rahul Bajaj has made a huge contribution to the success of the Company and the Group over the last five decades. Considering his tremendous experience and in the interest of the Company and to continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and wisdom from time to time in an advisory role and as a mentor, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today and as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 1 May 2021,” the company said in a statement last year.

Rahul Bajaj was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, in 2001. He had also served as a Rajya Sabha MP.