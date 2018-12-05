Higher military service pay rejection: Rahul says PM only concerned about likes of Ambani

A day after the government rejected the armed forces’ demand for higher Military Service Pay for over 1.12 lakh personnel, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of betraying the country. Gandhi alleged that the PM was only concerned about the likes of Anil Ambani.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Rahul said, “Modi ji, those who did surgical strike for the country, is this your behaviour towards them.” He went on to say that the PM is neither concerned about farmers, nor soldiers. “..You are only concerned about Anil Ambani-like ‘suit-boot’ people,” he said.

However, Rahul’s Ambani rant is not new as it has found mention in almost all of his speeches and public rallies. He has often accused the prime minister of helping the industrialist, a charge that has been strongly rebutted.

His attack on PM came a day after the government rejected the long-standing demand of the armed forces. The country gave you a chance, but you betrayed the country, Gandhi added in the social media post.

After the decision taken by the Finance Ministry, the Army headquarters was “very anguished”, military sources said, adding they will seek its immediate review.

The decision will affect around 1.12 lakh military personnel, including 87,646 Junior Commissioned Officers and 25,434 personnel of equivalent rank from the Navy and the Indian Air Force. The MSP for the military personnel was introduced recognising their unique service conditions and hardships.

-With PTI inputs