Rahul accuses RSS-BJP of spreading hatred, calls CM Sukhu zameeni aadmi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the RSS and the BJP of spreading hatred, triggering violence and attacking constitutional institutions as his Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed through Himachal Pradesh, which was not a part of his original yatra route.

Addressing a gathering at Manser village in Kangra, where the yatra entered the state on wednesday morning, Gandhi said he was “not allowed” to raise issues of public interest such as demonetisation, “faulty implementation” of the GST, “anti-farm laws” and the Agniveer military recruitment scheme in Parliament. So he took the road to draw attention to them.

He was also all praise for Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu whom he called “zameeni aadmi” and the people of the state whom he equated with mountains that are “strong but calm” as he walked around 18 km on the first day of his yatra in Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul added that every state has its own distinct identity. “Within hours of entering a state, one comes to know of the foundation as one walks. I came in the morning and talked to people. I told Sukhu ji that Himachal Pradesh is a hill state but walking is very easy here. He asked why? I told him that the people of Himachal Pradesh are calm. They don’t speak much and when they speak, they speak with utmost love and respect.”

Rahul then told the gathering, “Jaise ye pahaar hain, vaisa hi aapka character hai. Strength hai shaanti bhi hai (You have a character similar to mountains. There is strength, and calmness as well.” Showering heaps of praises on Sukhu, he said, “Your new CM has no arrogance. Today I saw that if someone falls, he quickly reaches out to help. He listens to the people. Aapka naya CM zameeni aadmi hai. Himachal Pradesh ke logon ke saath unka lagaav hai. Mujhe lagta hai accha kaam karenge (Your new chief minister is a grass root level man. He has affection for the people of Himachal Pradesh. I feel he will do a good job [as CM].”

He also hit out at the BJP for “spreading hatred, violence and fear” and on the issues of inflation, unemployment, demonetization, GST, Agniveer and farmers’ issues. He aaccused the BJP of capturing government institutions and said the only way left was to hit the road to highlight those issues.

Earlier, in the morning, Rahul crossed over to Himachal Pradesh from Punjab and began the yatra from Ghatota in Kangra district where the flag handover ceremony was held.

Among others, he was welcomed by CM Sukhu and Pratibha Singh. The morning leg of the yatra halted at a place between Kathgarh and Indora. After addressing a rally in the evening, Gandhi went to Shah colony in Pathankot, where he is scheduled to address a rally on Thursday before crossing over to Jammu and Kashmir.

After winding up his day-long leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Rahul said, “Today, the Bharat Jodo Yatra travelled through Himachal Pradesh for a short distance. I was very keen to spend time in the state, although we have only been able to walk for a short while. In the middle of a cold wave, thousands of people travelled from all parts of the state to walk with us, support us and bless us. I am most grateful to the people of Himachal for their wonderful response. I am also fortunate that in the Devbhoomi, I was able to obtain the blessings of Lord Shiva at the ancient Kathgarh temple.”

He added, “As I walked with the people of Himachal Pradesh, I learnt many things from them. ‘Himachaliyat’ defines the peaceful, diverse and inclusive culture of the state – the same message which the yatra carries. This warm spirit of ‘Himachaliyat’ is an antidote not just to the cold, but also to the hatred and division in today’s climate. People from all sections of life – women, youth, public servants, ex-servicemen – walked with the yatra, and shared their aspirations and struggles. Recent events also teach us the importance of respecting the environment while meeting the aspirations of the people in an ecologically sensitive state like Himachal.”

He added, “In the recent elections, the people of Himachal Pradesh reposed their trust in the Congress, for which I am grateful. The new government has already begun its work, by reinstating the old pension scheme for government employees, and is developing a scheme to transfer Rs 1,500 to women in each household. The path ahead will be challenging, especially due to the previous BJP government, which has betrayed the people and left the treasury empty. I am confident that the new government will rise to the challenge and meet the aspirations of each section of the society.” Gandhi added, “As the Yatra enters its final stretch, I will fondly remember the brief time I spent in Himachal Pradesh, and the love and affection which I have been fortunate to receive from its people. I look forward to returning soon.”