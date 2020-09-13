‘Grassroots leader with deep understanding of poverty’: PM Modi pays tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, whose recent resignation from the RJD had raised eyebrows in poll-bound Bihar, passed away Sunday morning while undergoing treatment in New Delhi. Singh’s condition had deteriorated on Friday night after he was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday with complaints of recurrent cough. The 74-year-old was later put on a ventilator.

Following his demise, tributes poured in from politicians across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Singh’s death had left a deep void in Bihar and national politics. PM Modi described Singh as a grassroots leader with a deep understanding of poverty and the problems of the poor. He also obliquely referred to “churning” that Singh faced in his last days, hinting at his disenchantment with RJD and its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“An inner ‘manthan’ (churning) was going on in him during his last days. He remained true to the ideology he believed in..In the recent past, he had been in news. He was obviously in a state of inner turmoil since it had no longer remained possible for him to be by the side of his old associates. Finally, he gave expression to his feelings through the letters he wrote from the hospital bed,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister recalled his interactions with Singh when the RJD leader was a Union minister and he the chief minister of Gujarat. “I had occasions to interact with Raghuvansh babu many times. We used to take part in TV debates long back, putting forth our respective points of view. He used to represent his party while I used to represent the BJP as an office-bearer of the organisation,” PM Modi said.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Ji is no longer among us. I pay my tributes to him: PM @narendramodi — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) September 13, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s dedication towards the welfare of the poor and deprived classes would be remembered forever.

बिहार के वरिष्ठ राजनेता रघुवंश बाबू के निधन की सूचना से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ। उनका पूरा जीवन लोहिया जी और कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी के विचारों के प्रति समर्पित रहा। गरीब व वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए उनका समर्पण सदैव याद किया जायेगा। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 13, 2020

“I am deeply saddened by the death of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu. His entire life was devoted to the ideas of Lohia ji and Karpoori Thakur ji,” Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his condolence message, said that Singh was an “outstanding leader rooted to ground” and had phenomenal understanding of rural India.

श्री रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह के निधन का समाचार दुखद है। जमीन‌ से जुड़े व ग्रामीण भारत की असाधारण समझ रखने वाले रघुवंश बाबू का कद बहुत ऊंचा था। अपने संतों जैसे सादा जीवन से उन्होंने सार्वजनिक जीवन को विशेष गरिमा प्रदान की। उनके परिवार, समर्थकों व प्रशंसकों को मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2020

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad tweeted, “I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am very sad and I will miss you.”

प्रिय रघुवंश बाबू! ये आपने क्या किया? मैनें परसों ही आपसे कहा था आप कहीं नहीं जा रहे है। लेकिन आप इतनी दूर चले गए। नि:शब्द हूँ। दुःखी हूँ। बहुत याद आएँगे। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 13, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Singh would always be remembered for his role in implementing the rural employment guarantee scheme. “Saddened to learn about the sudden demise of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. A good parliamentarian and a grassroot level leader, he strove for the upliftment of the poor and rural masses,” the Vice President’s Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री और वरिष्ठ नेता श्री रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह के निधन पर स्तब्ध हूं!

आप प्रबुद्ध सांसद और लोकप्रिय राजनैतिक कार्यकर्ता रहे। अपने लंबे और यशस्वी सार्वजनिक जीवन में दुर्बल वर्गों के हितों और ग्रामीण विकास के सशक्त स्वर रहे। pic.twitter.com/S1eZMUqFgf — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 13, 2020

He said Singh would always be remembered for his role in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). “My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. Om Shanti,” Naidu said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said with the demise of Singh, a strong voice of the village and farmers had been lost.

The Congress also termed him as the “beloved son of Bihar” who would be remembered for being the advocate of moral values in politics, and said his demise heralds the end of a chapter in the history of revolution.

श्री रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह जी के निधन के साथ ही गाँव व किसान की एक मज़बूत आवाज़ सदा के लिए खो गई है। गाँवों व किसानों के उत्थान के लिए उनकी सेवा और लगन तथा सामाजिक न्याय के लिए उनके संघर्ष को सदा याद रखा जाएगा। मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि🙏 pic.twitter.com/8YTLQpYowp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2020

“With the demise of Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji, a strong voice of the village and farmers has been lost forever. His service and dedication for the upliftment of villages and farmers and his struggle for social justice will always be remembered. My heartfelt tributes to him,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

