Raghubar Das asks Centre to update citizens’ list to identify illegal Bangladeshis in Jharkhand

The chief minister alleged that “Bangladeshi infiltrators” have “snatched” jobs from local tribals. (File) The chief minister alleged that “Bangladeshi infiltrators” have “snatched” jobs from local tribals. (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said his government has proposed to the Centre to update the citizens’ list in Jharkhand, on the lines of Assam NRC exercise, to identify all Bangladeshis living in the state illegally and deport them “one by one”.

In an interaction with mediapersons at his residence here, Das said his government has submitted to the Union Home Ministry that many “Bangladeshi infiltrators” are living in Jharkhand and they should be deported after updating the National Register of Citizens in the state. “The BJP has a clear-cut opinion on this. We have to look for every Bangladeshi and send them out of the country one by one,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that “Bangladeshi infiltrators” have “snatched” jobs from local tribals. “In Godda, Sahebganj and Pakur districts (Bangladeshis live)… In Ranchi too we have Bangladeshis. They are in my Jamshedpur too. They have snatched the jobs of our tribals labourers. So, I am of the opinion, so has been the BJP since the time of Jan Sangh, that we oust Bangladeshi infiltrators from the country,” Das said.

Referring to the Assam NRC revision, he said the Jharkhand government has informed the Union Home Ministry about this and submitted to them that in Jharkhand too, there are many “Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

Sunil Kumar Barnwal, the principal secretary to the chief minister, said, “In Pakur district, almost 50 per cent population (are Bangladeshis living there illegally). They are also present in Godda and Sahebganj.”

Asked if such Bangladeshis residing in India were getting “political patronage”, Das said, “The Congress indulged in politics of vote bank and division for 60 years. Now, under Modiji, we are doing the politics of uniting people. Politics of development.”

Das also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state to launch the health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat on September 23 and will also lay foundation stones for two medical colleges — one each in Chaibasa and Kodarma.

