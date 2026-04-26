The man who photographed India’s soul: Legendary photojournalist Raghu Rai passes away at 83

One of the most prolific visual chroniclers of contemporary India, he instilled life into every photograph that he took

Written by: Vandana Kalra
4 min readUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 07:52 AM IST
raghu raiRaghu Rai was a renowned photographer and photojournalist./ (File Photo)
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Raghu Rai’s foray into photography was rather serendipitous. A civil engineer who was on a professional break, it was during a visit to his brother, photographer S Paul, in Delhi in the 1960s that Rai was introduced to the nuances of the medium. Accompanying a friend to a village in Haryana, he took what was among his first photographs: a donkey gazing straight into the camera. Impressed by the image, Paul sent it to The Times in London, where it was published, earning Rai not just prize money but also more significantly a career in photography that was to stay with him until he passed away in Delhi on April 26. He was 83.

Tenacious, observant and deeply curious, Rai instilled life into every photograph that he took and captured the pulse of the nation. “More than a professional photographer, I became an explorer of life,” he had stated in an interview to The Indian Express in 2024. Though that life has now ended, the moments he recorded will remain forever in the form of his rich archive that spans from photojournalism to documentation and portraits of some of the most recognised figures from across different fields, politics to culture.

One of India’s foremost photographers, Rai was also a photojournalist for over five decades. He carried his intuitive spirit to the different newsrooms that he was part of. In the 2024 interview, he noted, “If responsible journalism is the first draft of history, then photojournalism is the first evidence of that history being lived. The sanctity of my profession requires that the photographs go into the depths of daily life of people’s emotions and their responses to situations and capture that in any given time or space. I am not here to make pretty pictures or documentary pictures that just impart information.”

So across seven decades, the 1972 Padma Shri awardee covered a spectrum of the country’s history, including photographs of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Amritsar’s Golden Temple complex shortly before Operation Blue Star in 1984. Some of his most enduring images also came from the site of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and that of refugees during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. A photojournalist during the Emergency, he found aways to work around the censorship. Recalling those years, in a 2025 interview to The Indian Express he stated, “There were several photographs that couldn’t be published, including that of political leaders who were arrested and protesters. We devised ways to depict reality, with symbolic representations.”

Covering the Emergency: The symbolic photo that told the story of the Emergency

In 1977, he also became the country’s first photographer to be invited to join Magnum Photos upon the nomination by legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, who had seen his photographs at a Paris exhibition in 1971. The latter’s humanist approach echoed in Rai’s own practice, from his frames of the bustling streets of Old Delhi to the ghats of Ganga, landscapes across terrains and the Mahakumbh.

Also testament to his inclination to introspect and archive are his several books, including Delhi, Raghu Rai’s India, Picturing Time and Tibet in Exile. Raghu Rai: People (2016), on the other hand, brought together his finest portraits, from the anonymous to the well-recognised, including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan, Dalai Lama, Roman Catholic nun Mother Teresa and film personalities Satyajit Ray and Aparna Sen.

Even in his later years, Rai continued to photograph with the same devotion that marked his foray onto becoming one of the most prolific visual chroniclers of contemporary India.

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

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