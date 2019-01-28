Raghavans, filmmakers and brothers, at Express Adda today

With their edgy content and crisp storytelling, brothers Sriram Raghavan and Sridhar Raghavan have emerged as one of India’s most exciting filmmakers.

An acknowledged screenwriter and director, Sriram has established himself as a master of noir and crime movies even though he has only five feature films to his credit, including Andhadhun, which is hailed by many as the best Hindi movie of 2018. His younger brother, Sridhar, is a sought-after screenwriter as well as a mentor for young writers.

On Monday, the Raghavan brothers will be the guests at the Express Adda in Delhi.

During their younger years in Pune, where their botanist-father was based, they discovered their love for cinema, which turned into a passion — both stumbled into filmmaking after dabbling with other professions.

Sriram, who graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1988, received the National Award for his diploma film, ‘The Eight Column Affair’, in 1987. It then took him 17 years to make his first feature film, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ (2004), which introduced his style of storytelling. In the years that followed, he made it his signature style with directorial outings such as ‘Johnny Gaddaar’ (2007), ‘Agent Vinod’ (2012) and ‘Badlapur’ (2015).

A successful scriptwriter of popular movies such as ‘Khakee’ (2004), ‘Apaharan’ (2005) and ‘Yennai Arindhaal’ (2015, Tamil), Sridhar used to be a creative consultant to studios such as Endemol and Eros. A co-winner of the National Award for Best Screenplay for ‘Apaharan’, Sridhar has also been a writer of popular TV series such as ‘Aahat’ and ‘CID’.

At the Adda, they will be in conversation with The Indian Express Deputy Editor Seema Chishti and Film Critic Shubhra Gupta.

