‘Ghayal hoon…’: Raghav Chadha slams AAP’s ‘lies’ with a ‘Dhurandhar’ reference

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has dismissed the party’s allegations against him in a fresh video message. He said the charges against him were part of a coordinated attack and were baseless, selective, and aimed at silencing his voice in Parliament.

The AAP-vs-Raghav Chadha saga came out in the open after the party dismissed him from the post of Rajya Sabha deputy leader and asked party MP Ashok Mittal to take over. Since then Chadha and other party leaders, including AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, former Delhi CM Atishi, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have been exchanging political jibes.

He said the AAP was lying when it said that he did not stage walkouts when the Opposition did so. “CCTV footage is available in Parliament. One can check that and show me one occasion when I did not stage a walkout with the Opposition.”

मैं बोलना नहीं चाहता था, मगर चुप रहता तो बार-बार दोहराया गया झूठ भी सच लगने लगता। Three Allegations. Zero Truth. My Response: pic.twitter.com/tPdjp04TLt — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 4, 2026

He also said that the AAP was lying about his refusal to sign the motion to bring in a proposal to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner. He said no one had asked him to sign and of the 10 MPs of the party, 6-7 had not signed. He asked why was he being singled out?

He also said that the AAP calling him “scared” was false. “I have not gone to the Parliament to shout, break stuff, or abuse. I am there to raise the people’s issues. From Punjab’s water to Delhi’s pollution, inflation, unemployment, women’s menstrual leave — I have raised several issues,” he said.

Chaddha ended his reply with a ‘Dhurandhar’ reference: “All the lies will be unmasked soon; Ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon [I am wounded, that’s why I am dangerous].”

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What the AAP said against Raghav Chadha

The AAP on Friday had reacted to Raghav Chadha’s allegation that he was being “silenced”, saying that the government doesn’t care about “soft PR”. “A small party has a limited time and it is more important to talk about larger issues of the country rather than samosas,” Bharadwaj said in a video message.

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He further alleged that in every state genuine voters are being removed before elections and fake voters are being registered. “The government is employing fully corrupt methods to win elections. In Bengal, the Opposition brought a motion to impeach the CEC. But you refused to sign it,” he said.

ALSO READ | ‘We don’t do soft PR’: AAP hits back with ‘samosa’ jab after Raghav Chadha’s ‘silenced’ video

Chadha had released a video claiming that he only tried to raise the common man’s issues but was being “silenced” by the party. AAP insiders, however, have said that Chadha was not being restrained from speaking in Parliament. His replacement Mittal said the move was a “routine process”.

Bharadwaj further alleged that Chadha in Parliament refuses to stage a “walkout” against the government when the Opposition decides to. “For a long time, you have failed to raise issues questioning the Prime Minister or the Bharatiya Janata Party government. How will you sustain in politics if you are scared,” he sought to ask Chadha.

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He further said that Chadha had failed to raise issues from Punjab, which he represents.

AAP leader Atishi, too, questioned Chadha for not protesting against the BJP. “Are you scared of BJP and Narendra Modi that you don’t question them?” she asked in a video posted on X. Atishi said, “Maybe you are scared of Narendra Modi and going to jail, but we are the soldiers of Kejriwal, and are not scared.”

ALSO READ | ‘Why are you afraid to question BJP?’: Gloves off in AAP-Raghav Chadha feud

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Meanwhile, Bharadwaj continued to lash out at Chadha on Saturday.

Quoting one of Punjab MP’s old post on X, he wrote, “Raghav Chadha has deleted all his earlier posts on X that were critical of Modi or BJP…As suggested by some on X, I searched Raghav’s timeline for ‘BJP’ or ‘Modi’…There are no critical posts there. This means he has deleted all his earlier posts too. The only two posts with word ‘Modi’ are about praising Modi.”

In another post he said, “When promoters of BJP promote Raghav Chadha, he is definitely different…”

Party leaders from Punjab have alleged that the MP never raised any issue important to the state. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Saturday said, “He was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Punjab MLAs with the expectation that he would strongly represent the state’s concerns at the national level. However, he completely avoided raising even a single sensitive issue related to Punjab.”

“Remaining silent on crucial issues is a betrayal of Punjab and its people,” the Minister added. He also listed issues that were not raised by Chadha, including “pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) amount of nearly Rs 8,500 crore, massive GST-related losses to Punjab amounting to around Rs 60,000 crore since its implementation, and additional financial setbacks of Rs 5,000–6,000 crore due to changes in GST compensation”.